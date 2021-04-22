Are You A Good Kisser Filter On Instagram Is Trending, Here's How To Use The Filter

The Instagram app is one of the most used social media platforms by netizens today. The app enables users to share photos, videos and reels on the app by applying filters and effects. A recent Instagram trend that has caught on the app is the “Are you a good kisser?” filter. Here is more information about it, read on.

What is Are You A Good Kisser filter on Instagram?

Instagram users have trended a filter called the ‘Are you a good kisser?' on the app. The virtual reality filter scans the face of a user, especially the lips and then displays a percentage stating how good a kisser a user is. The percentage seems to be a random number and is in a spirit of fun and games.

However, users on Instagram really seem to like the filter as it is one of the trending filters on the social media platform. If you want to know how to use the filter on your profile, here are the steps to use it. Read on.

How to use Are You A Good Kisser Instagram filter? Step by Step process

Open the Instagram app and log in to the app by entering your credentials.

Tap on the plus icon at the top left corner of the screen.

At the bottom of the screen, select the option of ‘Reels’ by swiping right.

Once the ‘Reels’ option opens then select ‘Effects’

Next, among the effect reflecting on your screen, swipe right until you see the magnifying glass icon.

Tap on it. To find the ‘good kisser filter’, type in username ‘bananabeauty’ into a search bar.

When the profiles appear on the list, tap on the one which reads, “Good Kisser? From bananabeauty.de”. If you don’t like the particular filter, you may select other ones as well.

Tap on the filter to open them. Now tap on the option that reads, “Try it” at the bottom-left corner of your screen.

When the camera window opens, click and hold on the button to record your video.

Now you can edit your video by applying effects, inserting stickers, emojis, GIFS, drawing or writing something if you want.

Once your video is ready, simply tap the Send to button and share it on your Instagram Story.

Image credits: Shutterstock