As Pandemic Looms Large, Virtual Rooms Are Now Offering Studies With K-Pop Stars

Since the beginning of the COVID pandemic, the style of living for many has changed drastically-- whether it is a meeting or a classroom, almost everyone has now switched to using the digital platform. In order to make the platform more real and interactive, websites are now offering group studies with well-known influencers or celebrities. A similar website called LifeAt offers the user an opportunity to interact with their K-Pop idols.

The website offers a virtual workspace with calming landscapes and peaceful music and K-Pop idol.

According to its Instagram profile, it identifies itself with the tag line- "Change your space 🏔, Tag us to be featured 🪐, Study and chill for FREE".

Virtual room website popularity increased post-pandemic

According to a report by CNN News18, the popularity of the virtual platform has been increased tremendously after the coronavirus pandemic when people are forced to live within four walls. However, there is a twist in the 'celebrity tab'. The website does not offer live interaction with popular celebrities, rather it shares pre-recorded videos of the K-Pop celebrities in a Zoom call format. The experience, however, stimulates the feeling of chatting in a live video call.

Some clips of artistes like NCT’s Doyoung, BLACKPINK’s Rose, TOMORROW X TOGETHER and STRAY KIDS are the most popular clips that the website offers. According to Koreaboo, the Twitter handle has asked their followers to help them cover the server cost so the website could be kept free. However, its exclusive features ask the user to pay $4.99 per month.

(Image Credit: Pixabay)