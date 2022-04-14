As Tata Group's Super App 'Neu' Hits 1 Million Downloads, All About Tata NeuPass & NeuCoin

The Tata Group launched the enhanced version of its super app - Tata Neu on April 14, Thursday, with the overall downloads within a week of launch hitting the 1 million mark. The app which was originally launched on April 7 saw 1 million downloads in under 24-48 hours, with products from all the Tata Group companies available under one platform. The objective of the launch is to tap the opportunity available in the consumer technology space, dominated by Amazon, Jio Platforms, etc.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on the launch said that Tata Group wants to pivot the businesses for the digital world, bring it onto a common platform and serve it to the customers who can access products and services from the Tata Group companies using an omni-channel arrangement.

The Neu app is available on Android, iOS and Tata Digital website and will have products and services from Tata Group companies - Air Asia, BigBasket, Croma, IHCL, Qmin, Starbucks, Tata 1Mg, Tata Cliq, Tata Play, Westside however Vistara, Air India, Titan, Tanishq, Tata Motors will join soon.

Among other features, Tata NeuPass is a major rewards programme that brings to the users all the brands under one roof coupled with exclusive offers, free deliveries, early access to product launches. It also offers 5% additional NeuCoins on every single purchase of brands like AirAsia India, BigBasket, Croma, IHCL, Qmin, Starbucks, Tata 1mg, Tata CLiQ, Tata Play, and Westside.

Tata NeuCoins is a cash equivalent universal rewards points feature, to be earned and used for making purchases to Tata or any other brands. 1 NeuCoin = Rs 1

Features of the App

E-Commerce services

Any super app needs an e-commerce platform. Neu also has one, wherein the users can buy services and also sell if they prefer.



Travelling is an integrated part of our lives and services like ride-hailing, to enable booking of various travel options enhances the feature of the super app



The importance of food delivery was realised during the pandemic and this feature is a must have for any super app.



Again, as the pandemic evolves, these services will continue to remain critical



With a number of services that require regular payment of bills, a single platform to pay bills is an added advantage



Tata Group is into various kind of financial services and the super app will provide them with one more option to do business

The Tata Group, in the run-up to the launch, also invested in making acquisitions to further strengthen the technology platform and other aspects to keep improving the 'Neu' app. Last May, Tata Digital acquired a majority stake in online grocery seller BigBasket, pitting it against the likes of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance JioMart and Amazon. This was followed up the next month, with an investment of USD 75 million by Tata Digital, in fitness-focused Curefit Healthcare for an undisclosed stake and the acquisition of a majority stake in 1MG.

IMAGE: ANI