As WhatsApp Goes Down For Hours, Netizens Storm Social Media With Memes

Messenger app WhatsApp owned by Meta appears to be encountering downtime for several users in India on Tuesday. The outage first hit group messaging on WhatsApp, and then expanded to direct messaging as well. As per the outage tracker, Downdetector, many users started facing issues with the WhatsApp mobile app and web at around 12:30 PM. The popular website that tracks outages across websites and applications has reported a massive spike with over 25,000 reports about WhatsApp being down.

Meta issued a statement almost 45 minutes after the outage was reported. They acknowledged that people were experiencing problems in sending texts, and assured that they were working to restore the platform. "We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," says Meta Company Spokesperson.

Memefest storm social media over WhatsApp Outage

After not being able to send and receive messages for more than an hour, WhatsApp users in India raised this issue on Twitter which began a Memefest. Many shared memes about how people were logging into Twitter just to check if others were also facing issues with the instant messaging app. Some users also used the platform to inform about the inconvenience whereas few users shared jokes. Here are some reactions:-

Diwali ki saaf safai mai whats aap ki bhi saaf safai ho gai — miteshsanghvi (@sanghvimitesh) October 25, 2022

I restarted my internet twice. Later realized it is a problem with my app.😞 — Simran Munday (@SimranMunday4) October 25, 2022

WhatsApp koh Grehen lag gaya hai 🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/1xFTbb1lxc — Tathagata Gupta (@tathagata1200) October 25, 2022

Let it be for an hour more ....I m still in awe of my meme got viral.....😂😂https://t.co/CYt8hP8ROW — Bella Ciao (Chai) (@punjabiii_munda) October 25, 2022

@Meta ‘s updates through twitter. What can be worse. More than 30 min tht whtsapp is down. — Prashant Aggarwal (@praagggm) October 25, 2022

(Image: UNSPLASH)