As WhatsApp Goes Down For Hours, Netizens Storm Social Media With Memes

After not being able to send and receive messages for more than an hour, WhatsApp users in India raised this issue on Twitter which began a Memefest.

Astha Singh
Messenger app WhatsApp owned by Meta appears to be encountering downtime for several users in India on Tuesday. The outage first hit group messaging on WhatsApp, and then expanded to direct messaging as well. As per the outage tracker, Downdetector, many users started facing issues with the WhatsApp mobile app and web at around 12:30 PM. The popular website that tracks outages across websites and applications has reported a massive spike with over 25,000 reports about WhatsApp being down.

Meta issued a statement almost 45 minutes after the outage was reported. They acknowledged that people were experiencing problems in sending texts, and assured that they were working to restore the platform. "We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," says Meta Company Spokesperson.

Memefest storm social media over WhatsApp Outage

After not being able to send and receive messages for more than an hour, WhatsApp users in India raised this issue on Twitter which began a Memefest. Many shared memes about how people were logging into Twitter just to check if others were also facing issues with the instant messaging app. Some users also used the platform to inform about the inconvenience whereas few users shared jokes. Here are some reactions:-

