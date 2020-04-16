BB&T App Not Working? Why Is The App Access Blocked And What's The Current Status

Several clients have been complaining about BB&T app not working for a few hours. Continue reading for details on the issue and get the current server status.

Written By Danish Ansari
BB&T app not working

BB&T is an American bank holding company that is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company also offers a mobile app to its clients to provide a customisable mobile banking experience, allowing them to check balances, pay bills, and transfer money, among many other features.

BB&T app not working

The company servers were faced with an outage that prevented users from accessing the BB&T website and blocked access to the mobile app. A number of clients also complained of the unresponsive B&T customer care. Several users also took to micro-blogging site Twitter to raise their concerns. For a quick glance, here’s what they said.

BB&T had acknowledged the issue on Twitter and assured that they are working to resolve the issue that has been faced by some of their clients. The company also said that it will provide further updates once they have more information.

BB&T down - Current status

After acknowledging the issue, BB&T soon followed up with a tweet confirming that their banking systems have been restored, although some users may still face some delays.

