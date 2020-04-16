BB&T App Not Working? Why Is The App Access Blocked And What's The Current Status

BB&T is an American bank holding company that is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company also offers a mobile app to its clients to provide a customisable mobile banking experience, allowing them to check balances, pay bills, and transfer money, among many other features.

Also Read | What Is OnBimba App And How To Download And Install It For Android And IOS Platforms?

BB&T app not working

The company servers were faced with an outage that prevented users from accessing the BB&T website and blocked access to the mobile app. A number of clients also complained of the unresponsive B&T customer care. Several users also took to micro-blogging site Twitter to raise their concerns. For a quick glance, here’s what they said.

@BBT app isn't working, that's cool I'll try the website. Oh wait that's not working either. Lemme call the number they tell you to call if there's a problem. Oh, that just keeps ringing with no answer? Suuuper helpful — Captain Buzzkill (@cpnbuzzkill) April 15, 2020

@BBT what’s up with your website being down, my bank app not working, and no one answering the customer service lines? — loghan (@loghanthetiger) April 15, 2020

Also Read | Amazon Alexa App Not Working: App Keeps Crashing On Android Devices

Yea today of all today’s is the worst day to have mobile banking not work, app and website not working (at least for me) please work fast to resolve this — KG🍊 (@KellyGorange) April 15, 2020

BB&T had acknowledged the issue on Twitter and assured that they are working to resolve the issue that has been faced by some of their clients. The company also said that it will provide further updates once they have more information.

We’re working to quickly resolve the mobile banking & 800# issues that some clients are experiencing. We understand how important it is for you to have access to your account info, especially now. We apologize & appreciate your patience. Check back here for updates. — BB&T (@BBT) April 15, 2020

Also Read | OnePlus 8 And 8 Pro Launched At $699 And $899 Respectively; Soon To Launch In India

BB&T down - Current status

After acknowledging the issue, BB&T soon followed up with a tweet confirming that their banking systems have been restored, although some users may still face some delays.

While the majority of our digital banking systems have been restored,

some clients may still experience intermittent delays. We appreciate your

continued patience and apologize for the frustration this has caused. — BB&T (@BBT) April 15, 2020

Also Read | How To Delete Zoom Account And Ways To Enhance Its Security If You Have One

Image credits: BB&T