Best Amazon Prime Day 2021: Here Are The Best Deals You Must Check Out

During the Prime Day Amazon Sale, thousands of deals are available on almost every category of products, including those from Apple to Samsung and other brands.

The Amazon Prime Day Deals offer better prices on popular devices, that one might want to buy. During the Prime Day Amazon Sale, thousands of deals are available on almost every category of products. In this article, readers will get to know about the most aggressive deals from the electronics section, which covers Apple devices, wireless headphones, television sets and laptops. Read along to know more about the best Amazon Prime Day Deals. 

Best Amazon Prime Day Deals 

Amazon Prime Day deals on Apple devices

  • Apple MacBook M1 Pro available at $1,100, down from the usual $1,300 
  • Apple MacBook Air M1 available at $900, down from the usual $999 
  • Apple iPad 2020 (32GB, Wi-Fi) available at $300, down from the usual $330
  • Apple TV 4K (2ng gen) available at $169, down from the usual $179 

Deals on headphones and wireless earbuds during Amazon Prime Day 2021

  • Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus available at $85, down from $150
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds Live available at $110, down from $170
  • Bose 700 Noise Cancelling Headphones available at $229, down from the usual price of $379
  • Beats Flex, the budget-oriented earbuds priced at $39, down from the usual $50
  • Powerbeats Pro available at $170, which is normally available at $200
  • Sony's WH-1000XM4 Noise Cancelling Headphones available at $248, usually priced at $349
  • Jabra’s Elite 75t Earbuds available at $95, usually priced at $150
  • Anker’s Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro available at $100 on Amazon

Deals on TV during Amazon sale  

  • Sont 55" A8H 4K OLED TV priced at $1,298, with a massive price cut from $1,900
  • Insignia 43" 4K Fire 4K Edition TV available at $220, down from the usual $320
  • Vizio 55" OLED 4K TV available at $1,000, down from the usual $1,300

Deals on laptops during Amazon Prime Day 2021

  • Acer Swift 3 available at $670, which is usually priced at $849. The laptop comes with an 11nth generation Intel Core i7 processor, along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage.
  • Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 available at $1,720, down from the usual $2,200. The laptop comes with a 10th generation Intel Core i7, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card, 16 GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. 

