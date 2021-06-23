Best Amazon Prime Day 2021: Here Are The Best Deals You Must Check Out

The Amazon Prime Day Deals offer better prices on popular devices, that one might want to buy. During the Prime Day Amazon Sale, thousands of deals are available on almost every category of products. In this article, readers will get to know about the most aggressive deals from the electronics section, which covers Apple devices, wireless headphones, television sets and laptops. Read along to know more about the best Amazon Prime Day Deals.

Best Amazon Prime Day Deals

Amazon Prime Day deals on Apple devices

Apple MacBook M1 Pro available at $1,100, down from the usual $1,300

Apple MacBook Air M1 available at $900, down from the usual $999

Apple iPad 2020 (32GB, Wi-Fi) available at $300, down from the usual $330

Apple TV 4K (2ng gen) available at $169, down from the usual $179

Deals on headphones and wireless earbuds during Amazon Prime Day 2021

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus available at $85, down from $150

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live available at $110, down from $170

Bose 700 Noise Cancelling Headphones available at $229, down from the usual price of $379

Beats Flex, the budget-oriented earbuds priced at $39, down from the usual $50

Powerbeats Pro available at $170, which is normally available at $200

Sony's WH-1000XM4 Noise Cancelling Headphones available at $248, usually priced at $349

Jabra’s Elite 75t Earbuds available at $95, usually priced at $150

Anker’s Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro available at $100 on Amazon

Deals on TV during Amazon sale

Sont 55" A8H 4K OLED TV priced at $1,298, with a massive price cut from $1,900

Insignia 43" 4K Fire 4K Edition TV available at $220, down from the usual $320

Vizio 55" OLED 4K TV available at $1,000, down from the usual $1,300

Deals on laptops during Amazon Prime Day 2021

Acer Swift 3 available at $670, which is usually priced at $849. The laptop comes with an 11nth generation Intel Core i7 processor, along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 available at $1,720, down from the usual $2,200. The laptop comes with a 10th generation Intel Core i7, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card, 16 GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

IMAGE: AMAZON WEBSITE