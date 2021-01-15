Best Chatting Apps For Couples That You Must Check Out Right Away

Long-distance or not, the novel coronavirus has made sure every couple feels the space. While there's no replacing dates and courting, there are several companies that have taken the initiative to make couples feel a little less lonely this year. Here are some of the best chatting apps for couples that will make sure you don't feel the distance.

Also Read - What Is Vibe By Hike? Is Hike Messenger Shutting Down? Know Details

Best chatting apps for couples -

Between

Between is an app made for long-distance couples. Along with ensuring utmost privacy, Between also contains unique features like an in-app shared calendar that keeps track of your important dates, a weather forecast for updates in your respective cities, count down for your video call dates, and more. Cute stickers, GIFs and emojis are also free to share.

Kast

Like any other general messaging application, Kast allows users to share texts and video messages. But what's special about this app is that it takes things up a notch by adding the feature of a split-screen and a chat room that allows couples to view movies and shows together while also enjoying great conversations. With Kast, you and your significant other can stream from sites like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, etc. Although the app can be used for free, its premium membership avails many more benefits like no ads, HD streaming, access to Kast TV's own library, animated reactions for chats, etc.

Signal

An app that is currently making heads turn is Signal. Ever since Elon Musk wrote a two-word tweet about it, the app blew up to number 1 on app stores. Signal assures utmost privacy and security as it only takes your mobile number for registration unlike other messaging apps that ask for a horde of other details from you and ultimately makes you their product.

Without

If you're familiar with the messaging format of Snapchat, you're going to love this. Sending and receiving selfie messages sounds like fun, doesn't it? With this app, you can send your selfies with a pre-written note that you can select from their assorted options.

Touchnote

If you and your significant other are old souls, you will highly appreciate the existence of this app. Touchnote allows couples to send postcards to each other without having to go to a nearby mailbox to ship it. You can design a card on the app itself and send it across digitally, truly making it one of the best chatting apps for couples.

Also Read - Indian Chatting Apps: Know The Best Indian WhatsApp Alternatives