BevQ Booking: Here Are Details About Time Slot And Booking Methods

Kerela will reportedly start selling liquor from May 28, 2020. It will happen for the first time after the government announced a nationwide lockdown in March. BevQ is the virtual queue management application for liquor sales in Kerala. The device app has been approved by Google to go live on the play store. According to reports, Kerela State Beverages Corporation or BEVCO has provided the BevQ app, which has been developed by Kochi-based startup known as Faircode Technologies Private Limited.

As per reports, the Kerala state government is planning to manage the crowding of people at liquor stores amid the lockdown through BevQ app. Additionally, the state government has allowed 301 outlets under the BEVCO, along with 576 bars, 291 beers and wine parlours. They will remain open from 9:00 am to 5 pm. But buyers will have to register on the BevQ app for making alcohol purchases in the state. Here’s everything that you need to know about the BevQ booking time.

Everything to know about BevQ app

According to a report by an online portal, BevQ app will be used to generate e-tokens for the sale of liquor in Kerala state. The concept is quite similar to the e-token system that the Delhi government has introduced to avoid crowding outside liquor stores during the lockdown period. So, BevQ app will assist customers by directing them to the outlets nearby them using their GPS location.

As per reports, BevQ booking time will allow users to book a 15-minute time slot online for maintaining social distancing. They will be able to book a time slot and not more than 5 people can stand in a queue. Moreover, only 50 people can visit the liquor store per house.

Meanwhile, food delivery services including Zomato and Swiggy have started to deliver alcohol to people’s houses in limited cities. This will help people to stay safe at home. Moreover, it followers similar pattern, just like ordering groceries and essential stuff online.

BevQ booking time

People will get a token and a time slot for purchasing alcohol, which they can find at any BEVCO outlet or bar counter. After verifying their identity on BevQ app, one person can purchase liquor once in every four days. Those who do not have smartphones can book their slot by sending an SMS on 8943389433. According to reports, Bookings can take place between 6:00 am to 10:00 pm.

BevQ app download

The BevQ app is available on the Google Play Store. However, as per reports, one may not find BevQ app on searching by its name. People will have to type 'Ksbcvirtualq' in the keyword to seek the app on Google Play Store and choose the third option in the list, before installing. Moreover, it isn't available on the App Store for iOS users.

Also read: Bihar Board Marksheet 2020 Out : Here's How To Download The 10th Std Results

Also read: BevQ App User Manual: How To Order Alcohol Online In Kerala?

BevQ app usage

One needs to open the BevQ app on their smartphone

Then they have to enter their pin code, name and phone number

They will receive an OTP, which they have to enter for receiving the e-token with a time slot and a QR code.

People have to show the token at the liquor store before buying alcohol.

Also read: GGTU Admit Card 2020: When It Will Release And How To Download

Also read: Filmyzilla Leaks Netflix’s ‘Betaal’ Web Series For Download; Details Here