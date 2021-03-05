Big Sur 11.2.2 Update: What Is This New Update And How To Download It?

Apple has been one of the most popular tech companies of all time. Their most recent MacBook Pro and MacBook Air have been launched and the users are certainly loving it. But they are facing some issue related to the external USB Type-C hubs and docking stations. To help them out, we have gathered all the information we could about the same. Read more to know about Big Sur 11.2.2.

Also Read | Nick Jonas And Pedro Pascal Join Apple TV+ Audio Mystery Series 'Calls'; Watch Trailer

Also Read | IPhone X Explodes In Pocket; Man Sues Apple For Second-degree Burns

Big Sur 11.2.2 update

Apple has now released its Big Sur 11.2.2 update that will help the users to connect the third party USB Type-C hubs and docking stations without any issues. This was released after a number of MacBook Pro and MacBook air users started complaining about their laptops turning into bricks. The new Big Sur update helps the users to use the third party ocs on their laptops with any such issues. The official description of Big Sur 11.2.2 update says, “macOS Big Sur 11.2.2 prevents MacBook Pro (2019 or later) and MacBook Air (2020 or later) models from incurring damage when they are connected to certain third-party, non-compliant powered USB-C hubs and docks,” The users can get the Big Sur 11.2.2 update by going to the System Preferences on the MacBook. Choosing Software Update and then clicking on the Update Now option. Apart from this, we have also listed a small video that shows how to download the new app on your devices. We have also listed some of the most recent works of the company. Read more to know about Apple.

More about Apple

Apart from their laptops, Apart from that, Apple has recently launched the 12th generation of the Apple iPhone and the users seem to love it. They have managed to upgrade the camera, processor and operating system of the iPhone with their latest release. There are no official announcements made about the next iPhone. But an iPhone 13 leak was posted by the MacOtakara website which has talked about the design of the upcoming devices. According to the report, the iPhone 13 lineup is going to stick with the same design as the iPhone 12 that is including the bezels and flat edges. But apart from that, only the thickness is going to be different from the previous generation iPhones. The iPhone 13 might just be 0.26mm thicker. This could be because of any new update like more battery life or the rear camera setup tweak.

Also Read | IOS 14.5 release Date, Features & More: Apple Adds Support For PS5 & Xbox Series X

Also Read | 'Parasite' Actor Lee Sun-Kyun To Star In Korean Webtoon Adaptation Of 'Dr Brain'