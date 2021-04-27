Big Sur 11.3 Update Rolling Out! What's New In MacOS Big Sur 11.3 Update?

After several beta updates on both developer and public testing ends, the organisation has finally updated the macOS Big Sur to version 11.3. With this huge update, the organisation introduces the users with some really cool changes in Apple Music, games controllers, Apple News+, and Podcasts. Nevertheless, the organisation is still rolling out the worldwide upgrade of the macOS Big Sur 11.3 update slowly. So, if you are going to buy a Mac or you already have one, then 11.3 will be the official OS version installed or updated. If you already have a Mac, you can update your macOS manually by going to the System Preferences option and then accessing the Software Update interface. And, if you have been wondering about the new macOS Big Sur 11.3 update features released by Apple, then here is all you need to know about it.

New macOS Big Sur 11.3 update features

‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.3 adds support for AirTag, includes ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌ app improvements for Macs with ‌M1‌, introduces separate skin tone variations for emoji with couples, and adds more diverse voice options for ‌Siri‌.

AirTag and Find My App

Support for AirTag to keep track of and find your important items like your keys, wallet, backpack and more, privately and securely in the ‌Find My‌ app

The ‌Find My‌ network with hundreds of millions of devices can help you find your AirTag, even when it isn't nearby

Lost Mode notifies you when your AirTag is found, and you can enter a phone number where you can be contacted

iPhone and iPad apps on Macs with M1

Option to change an ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌ app's window size

Support for displaying the highest resolution version of an ‌iPhone‌ or ‌iPad‌ app in full screen

Keyboard support for ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌ games designed to use device tilt

Keyboard, mouse and trackpad support for ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌ games that support game controllers

Emoji

Support for separate skin tones for each individual in all variations of the couple kissing emoji and couple with heart emoji

New face emojis, heart emojis, a woman with a beard emoji

Siri

Siri‌ now includes more diverse voice options

Apple Music

Autoplay keeps the music playing by automatically playing a similar song, once you've reached the end of a song or playlist

City charts showcase what's popular in over 100 cities from all over the world

Podcasts

Podcasts Show Pages are redesigned to make it easier to start listening

Option to save and download episodes, automatically adding them to your Library for quick access

Download behaviour and notification settings can be customized on a show-by-show basis

Top Charts and popular categories in Search help you discover new shows

News

Redesigned News+ feed enables ‌Apple News‌+ subscribers to quickly find, download, and manage magazine and newspaper issues

All-new search experience that helps you find relevant topics, channels, and stories

Safari

Start Page section order can now be customized

Additional WebExtensions API lets developers offer extensions that replace the new tab page

Web Speech API lets developers incorporate speech recognition into their web pages for real-time captioning, dictation, and voice navigation

WebM and Vorbis video and audio format support

Reminders

Ability to sort Today Smart list

Support for syncing the order of reminders in lists across your devices

Option to print your reminder lists

Gaming

Xbox Series X S Wireless Controller or Sony PS5 DualSenseTM Wireless Controller support

Mac computers with the M1 chip

Hibernation support

About This Mac

About this Mac displays Apple warranty status and ‌AppleCare‌+ coverage in the Service tab when signed in with Apple ID

Support for purchasing and enrolling in ‌AppleCare‌+ for eligible Mac computers from About This Mac

This release also fixes the following issues:

Reminders created via ‌Siri‌ may be unintentionally set for early morning hours

iCloud‌ Keychain might not turn off

AirPods‌ audio routing to the incorrect device for Automatic Switching

AirPods‌ Automatic Switching notifications might be missing or duplicated

External 4K monitors may not display in full resolution when connected over USB-C

Login window may not display properly after restarting Mac mini (‌M1‌, 2020)

The Dwell feature may not work in the Accessibility Keyboard

Promo ~ Shutterstock