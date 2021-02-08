BookMyShow Movie Streaming: BookMyShow To Offer A Pay-per-view Streaming Service

BookMyShow offers showtimes, movie tickets, reviews, trailers, concert tickets and events near Mumbai. It also provides its users with time to time promotional offers, coupons and mobile discounts. Continue reading to know how to watch movies on Bookmyshow and more.

Bookmyshow Stream

The newest competitor in the streaming business is BookMyShow. This service will be known as BookMyShow stream and users can expect more than 600 movie titles from which they can choose and more than 72,000 hours of content for viewers.

This streaming service was revealed by BookMyShow recently as the theatres and cinema halls are still not working in their full seating capacities. BookMyShow is offering a pay-per-view model for purchasing or renting movie titles. This will be completely different from the common subscription-based model which various services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and many others follow.

The list of available movies on BookMyShow include blockbusters like 'Wonder Woman 1984' and a lot more. One more thing to know is that the BookMyShow platform is also going to offer premieres every Friday just like how the movies used to release before the weekend.

BookMyShow movies plan will allow users to buy or rent the title. The users can always check the listings for their favourite movie and then in order to buy or rent the title, all needs to be done is to press the regular ticket booking button. If users choose to buy a movie then they will get the option to download and watch it as many times as they want. For the ones who decide to rent a movie, they will be able to stream the movie within 30 days of purchase. Once playback has started for rented movies, it needs to be finished within 2 days. Here are some of the top-rate movies on BookMyShow:

URI – The Surgical Strike Language: Hindi

Avengers: Endgame Language: English

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Language: Hindi

Peranbu Language: Tamil

Kumbalangi Nights Language: Malayalam

Andhadhun Language: Hindi

Jersey Language: Telugu

Badhaai Ho Language: Hindi

Chhichhore Language: Hindi

Kettiyolaanu Ente Malakha Language: Malayalam

Joker Language: English

Saand Ki Aankh Language: Hindi

Spider-Man: Far From Home Language: English



