Boyfriend Gifts App To 'indecisive' Girlfriend To Help Her Pick Restaurants

Making choices could be challenging, especially when it comes to restaurants and eateries. Now, in an attempt to help his girlfriend facing a similar problem, one man designed an application that could help her make a choice within 10 seconds. According to multiple reports, the app scrounges the neighbourhood for all the possible options and ‘randomly’ selects one.

The perfect gift

According to Mirror, 21-year old Christine Sun, found it extremely tough to select a particular restaurant to eat at, especially while going out with her boyfriend Aagam Badecha. So, on their one-year anniversary, a software engineer gifted the law student an application that picks random places to have food within seconds. While the ingenious invention has created a stir on the internet, it has particularly left the girlfriend overjoyed and even claim that it was the “best gift” ever.

Speaking to the British Media outlet, Christine said that they always struggled when it came to finding places to eat. The Californian resident further said that they even looked it up for hours. However, with the creation of the program, “it's just 10 seconds and we know where to go. Showing accolades on her boyfriend, she said that he was a “romantic person” in general.

In a similar story, a man in the US made headlines after he proposed to his girlfriend with an ornate ring in the middle of the zoo. A picture from the special moment that has surfaced online features a man proposing to his girlfriend in front of a hippopotamus named Fiona in a zoo in the United States. The picture of the sweet proposal has been shared by Cincinnati Zoo on Twitter.

The Cincinnati Zoo has uploaded two images while sharing the proposal story. The zoo while sharing the video wrote, "Special moments in Hippo Cove! She said YES and Fiona approved!. One of the pictures features the man sitting down on one knee while proposing to his partner in front of Fiona. Another picture shows the girl showing her ring on the hand in front of the hippopotamus.

Special moments in Hippo Cove! She said YES and Fiona approved! 💍 #TeamFiona pic.twitter.com/3OIlltjawc — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) June 8, 2021

