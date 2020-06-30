TikTok Vanishes From Google PlayStore But App Still Active As Centre Bans 59 Chinese Apps

The Centre on Monday banned 59 apps with Chinese links, including the popular TikTok and UC Browser, in order to protect the sovereignty, integrity and security of the Indian cyberspace and to ensure the interests of crores of Indian mobile users.

A day after this ban was announced, Republic TV checked whether the banned Chinese Apps could still be downloaded from the Google PlayStore and if they still worked if you already have them installed on your phones.

Can the banned Apps still be downloaded?

The first app that has been completely taken off the PlayStore is the TikTok app. When you try to search TikTok, the results for the main app do not show up, only its support and subsidiary apps pop up.

If you do manage to come across the default version of the app through Google PlayStore recommendations, or keying in the app on your web browser, it will still not allow you to download it. You will get an error message saying 'purchase is not supported in your country.'

However, if you do have it installed already on your phone, chances are that you can continue to use it for the time being, before the Centre begins its crackdown on removing it from all Indian phones completely.

Apart from TikTok, we tried searching for other popular apps that have been announced in the list of the ban. Apps such as Shein were still available on the PlayStore for download and also opened without any issue.

Similar was the case for apps like Shareit, WeChat, Club Factory, Clash of Kings, YouCam, UC Browser and others. These apps still showed up if you keyed in their names in the PlayStore, and could also be downloaded for usage as of now.

Some lesser-used apps like Kwai and Helo seem to have vanished from the PlayStore. This proves that the Centre is gradually working towards banning these apps across all avenues, and the results will soon start showing effects.

India bans 59 Chinese apps

In a big development, amid the on-going India-China border tensions, the Home Minister on Monday banned 59 Chinese Apps including Tik-Tok. According to the Centre, it received many complaints from various sources including several reports about the misuse of these apps for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers that have locations outside India.

