Cancel Instagram For Children: Activists Urge Facebook To Ditch Plan For New Platform

An advocacy group has urged Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg not to develop a version of the photo-sharing app Instagram for children under the age of 13. The advocacy group has claimed that it would put them at great risk. The letter to Mark Zuckerberg comes at a time when Instagram is thinking about bringing a separate application for children.

Opposition to the development of Instagram for Kids

Facebook is owned by Instagram and like its parent company, it allows only those older than 13 to join the social networking site but it is difficult for the company to identify the real age of users. The complaints from parents and lawmakers over the years to the company has been that it is not able to identify underage application users. This makes some of the children go through bullying. The non-profit organizations in a letter have told Zuckerberg that a children's version would not stop the problems as the company would not be able to develop an application for 10 to 12-year-olds.

Children between the ages of 10 and 12 who have existing Instagram accounts are unlikely to migrate to a “babyish” version of the platform after they have experienced the real thing. The true audience for a kids’ version of Instagram will be much younger children who do not currently have accounts on the platform, the letter mentioned.

In the letter, the group has mentioned that teenagers fear missing out on the content on Instagram. CCFC said that the platform continuous focus on appearance would be a challenge to youngsters privacy. The letter by CCFC, a non-profit organization said that excessive use of mobile would affect the health of kids.

Excessive screen media use and social media use is linked to a number of risks for children and adolescents, including obesity, lower psychological wellbeing, decreased happiness, decreased quality of sleep, increased risk of depression, and increases in suicide-related outcomes such as suicidal ideation, plans, and attempts.

(Image Credit: The Associated Press)