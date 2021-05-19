Centre Asks WhatsApp To Withdraw 'discriminatory' Privacy Policy, Gives 7 Days To Respond

The Centre on Wednesday has once again asked WhatsApp to take back its new Privacy Policy. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has stated that the messaging app's new policy is a violation of the already existing Indian laws and rules. This comes after the Centre's similar response on the matter to Delhi High Court on Monday. The Centre had stated that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsApp as a violation of the Indian Information Technology (IT) law and rules.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has directed WhatsApp to take back the new policy. However, WhatsApp on its part had informed that the new policy has been deferred beyond May 15. Even so, the Centre in its response has said that the deferral does not absolve the messaging app from respecting the values of informational privacy, data security and user choice for Indian users. Citing users in Europe, the Centre also hit out at WhatsApp for its discriminatory treatment towards Indians. The Centre added that the move was 'irresponsible'

GOI gives seven days time to WhatsApp to respond

The Centre has given a window of seven days to WhatsApp seeking its response on the matter of its new policy. In addition, it has also stated that if no satisfactory response is received then it may consider legal options that will be taken.

WhatsApp policy

The new privacy policy was rolled in 2016 out after Facebook acquired WhatsApp in 2014. The policy states that the user’s phone number will be connected with Facebook’s systems so that the social media giant could elevate the friend suggestions and show relevant advertisements. This means that WhatsApp had already begun sharing information with Facebook. However, the situation became more alarming with WhatsApp's latest policy which means that it is willing to share even more data with its parent company including WhatsApp payment and transaction data.

Though the messaging app has put on record that chats between the users are safe and their calls are also end-to-end encrypted and that the contacts will not be shared with Facebook, users have expressed doubt. The need to collect more data has made users more suspicious. This controversial privacy policy has also landed WhatsApp in several court cases. Recently, it had to defend itself and said that other tech giants including Zomato, Ola, also have similar policies and that those platforms collect even more data.