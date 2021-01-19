Centre Sends Scorching Letter To WhatsApp CEO On Privacy Policy Row; Calls Out Every Lapse

In the latest development, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology sought chat app WhatsApp's response over the controversial changes made to its Terms of service and privacy policy for users in India and slammed the company's 'all-or-nothing' attitude towards the Indians in the implementation of this policy. In a letter addressed to WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart, the Ministry of Electronics deemed the implementation of the Facebook-owned app's new privacy policy to have a disproportionate impact on Indians. Further, it also pointed out that WhatsApp collecting 'highly invasive and granular metadata' along with sharing such information with Facebook companies will have an impact on informational privacy, data security, and user choice.

READ | WhatsApp Leaves Message On 'Status' Giving Assurance On Privacy; Netizens Raise Questions

In a strong and well-written letter, the Government of India expressed displeasure in the manner with which WhatsApp was forcing Indian citizens to accept the changes in its Privacy policy, pointing out that they weren't given the option to opt-out of the data sharing unlike the option available for the European users. It also noted that the policy that prohibited the use of information shared with a Facebook company for that Companies' own purpose while the clause wasn't present in the privacy policy for Indian users and slammed the discriminatory treatment that betrayed the lack of respect for Indian citizens.

READ | WhatsApp Faces Trouble As CAIT Files Plea In Supreme Court To Roll Back New Privacy Policy

In an appended questionnaire, the Ministry asked WhatsApp to furnish details of the service provided in India, the exact categories under which data will be collected, details of permissions and consents required by various WhatsApp applications if the company conducts profiling of users based on the application usage and more details. It also asked WhatsApp to furnish its Data Security Policy, Information Security Policy, Cyber Security Policy, Privacy Policy, and Encryption Policy which were applicable in India. It also sought WhatsApp's response the server which hosted and transmitted the data of Indian users and asked to provide the complete technical architecture.

Here is the full letter by the Centre to WhatsApp's CEO:

READ | Parliamentary Standing Committee On IT Summons Facebook & Twitter Amid WhatsApp Row

WhatsApp postpones implementation of its new privacy policy

WhatsApp had already sent notifications to its users, asking if they were agreeing to their new terms and conditions. The company announced that those who would not agree to the new privacy policy, would not be able to use the app from February 8. However, they have now deferred the decision. The company issued a statement in a blog post:

"We're now moving back the date on which people will be asked to review and accept the terms. No one will have their account suspended or deleted on February 8. We're also going to do a lot more to clear up the misinformation around how privacy and security works on WhatsApp. We'll then go to people gradually to review the policy at their own pace before new business options are available on May 15," the blog post read.

READ | JioMart WhatsApp Integration: Reliance Seeks To Integrate JioMart In WhatsApp Soon