Check Out The Amazon Car And Bike Protection Quiz Answers For ₹20,000 Amazon Pay Balance

Amazon Quizzes are back and this time it is related to automobiles. Amazon has become the marketplace where a customer can buy anything including auto insurance. Hence, the quiz highlights how easier it is to get an instant digital policy while buying auto insurance on Amazon Pay. The Car and Bike Protection Quiz on Amazon India have joined Samsung Galaxy M12 Spin and Win Quiz, Lava Z6 Spin and Win Quiz, OnePlus Hasselblad Quiz, Alexa Built-in Phones Quiz and others.
Question 1: You can get an instant digital policy while buying auto insurance on Amazon Pay.
Answer: (A) True
Question 2: Prime customers can save money on buying auto insurance on Amazon Pay.
Answer: (A) True
Question 3: Which of the following additional services related to auto insurance are provided in the top 10 cities on purchase of auto insurance through Amazon Pay?
Answer: (D) All of the above
Question 4: What does NCB in auto insurance stand for?
Answer: (A) No Claim Bonus
Question 5: Zero Depreciation or Bumper to Bumper plan covers the full cost of replacement.
Answer: (A) True
At the end of the quiz screen, Amazon notes that the Amazon car and bike protection quiz will conclude on April 3o, 2021. According to Amazon, the winners will subsequently be announced on or before April 30, 2021, and their prize will be credited on the same day as Amazon Pay Balance. Here are the terms and conditions for this quiz.