Check Out The Amazon Car And Bike Protection Quiz Answers For ₹20,000 Amazon Pay Balance

Amazon Car and Bike Protection Quiz of March 10 is live. Here are Amazon Car and Bike protection quiz answers to win Rs 20,000 in amazon pay balance.

amazon car and bike protection quiz answers

Amazon Quizzes are back and this time it is related to automobiles. Amazon has become the marketplace where a customer can buy anything including auto insurance. Hence, the quiz highlights how easier it is to get an instant digital policy while buying auto insurance on Amazon Pay. The Car and Bike Protection Quiz on Amazon India have joined Samsung Galaxy M12 Spin and Win Quiz, Lava Z6 Spin and Win Quiz, OnePlus Hasselblad Quiz, Alexa Built-in Phones Quiz and others.

Amazon Car and Bike protection Quiz answers

Question 1: You can get an instant digital policy while buying auto insurance on Amazon Pay.

Answer: (A) True

Question 2: Prime customers can save money on buying auto insurance on Amazon Pay.

Answer: (A) True

Question 3: Which of the following additional services related to auto insurance are provided in the top 10 cities on purchase of auto insurance through Amazon Pay?

Answer: (D) All of the above

Question 4: What does NCB in auto insurance stand for?

Answer: (A) No Claim Bonus

Question 5: Zero Depreciation or Bumper to Bumper plan covers the full cost of replacement.

Answer: (A) True

How to find the Amazon Quiz on Amazon Funzone?

  • Visit the amazon app or website, and search for Funzone.
  • You will be able to find Funzone on the Left-hand side of the app in the ‘Programs and Features’ section
  • You will find the quiz on the top of the Funzone page
  • Once you click on the Amazon Car and Bike Protection quiz answers, it will ask you to sign in if you haven’t done it already.
  • And then you can proceed to enjoy the quiz and win Rs 20,000 as Amazon Pay balance

When will the winner's list be announced?

At the end of the quiz screen, Amazon notes that the Amazon car and bike protection quiz will conclude on April 3o, 2021. According to Amazon, the winners will subsequently be announced on or before April 30, 2021, and their prize will be credited on the same day as Amazon Pay Balance. Here are the terms and conditions for this quiz.

• To become eligible for the lucky draw, the user must answer all five questions correctly.

  • To become eligible for the lucky draw, the user must answer all five questions correctly.
  • The draw of the lots will be carried out during the Contest Period and a total of five participants will be declared as winners.
  • All winners will be required to have their mobile numbers verified with Amazon in order to claim the prize.
  • When you enter the contest, you give consent to Amazon to use your name, likeness, image, voice, etc for promotions of the contest.
  • All the information shared in connection with the contest will be treated as per Amazon’s privacy notice.
