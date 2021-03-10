Check Out The Amazon Car And Bike Protection Quiz Answers For ₹20,000 Amazon Pay Balance

Amazon Quizzes are back and this time it is related to automobiles. Amazon has become the marketplace where a customer can buy anything including auto insurance. Hence, the quiz highlights how easier it is to get an instant digital policy while buying auto insurance on Amazon Pay. The Car and Bike Protection Quiz on Amazon India have joined Samsung Galaxy M12 Spin and Win Quiz, Lava Z6 Spin and Win Quiz, OnePlus Hasselblad Quiz, Alexa Built-in Phones Quiz and others.

How to find the Amazon Quiz on Amazon Funzone?

Visit the amazon app or website, and search for Funzone.

You will be able to find Funzone on the Left-hand side of the app in the ‘Programs and Features’ section

You will find the quiz on the top of the Funzone page

Once you click on the Amazon Car and Bike Protection quiz answers, it will ask you to sign in if you haven’t done it already.

And then you can proceed to enjoy the quiz and win Rs 20,000 as Amazon Pay balance

When will the winner's list be announced?

At the end of the quiz screen, Amazon notes that the Amazon car and bike protection quiz will conclude on April 3o, 2021. According to Amazon, the winners will subsequently be announced on or before April 30, 2021, and their prize will be credited on the same day as Amazon Pay Balance. Here are the terms and conditions for this quiz.

