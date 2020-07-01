Chingari Founder Eyes 'million Downloads Per Hour' As Indian App Emerges TikTok Alternate

The 'Chingari' app has emerged as an alternative to the TikTok app that has been recently banned in India along with 58 other Chinese-origin apps. Chingari has been witnessing a surge in traffic over the last 24 hours and managed to get 5 million downloads so far, with the count increasing steadily by the hour. Speaking to Republic TV, Chingari Co-Founder Sumit Ghosh exuded confidence that all the TikTok users will migrate to the app as the number of downloads is increasing at a rapid rate.

"Our official Play Store numbers have gone up to 5 million and unofficially there are 7.5 to 8 million downloads. We are expecting a million downloads per hour during the day. This will keep on surging and all the TikTok users will migrate to Chingari", Ghosh said.

"There has been an amazing surge in traffic since the time the ban announcement has been made by the government. On Tuesday TikTok users have been facing issues connecting to the servers which clearly means that the Delhi communication department has already started implementing the government order", Ghosh added.

'Made in India' alternative to TikTok

Ghosh also said that his app is a great step towards Prime minister Narendra Modi's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and 'vocal for local' initiative. He also said the government has created a level playing field in India for those who have access to technology to acquire users.

"This is definitely a great step to Aatmanirbhar Bharat. If you see globally all tech companies are built and scaled by Indians as there is an ecosystem there. This ecosystem is also happening in India. The government has created a level playing field in India. Everybody who has good tech is able to acquire users", he said.

The Chingari App

The Chingari App is similar to the TikTok application that allows users to record and share short videos with incredible filters and games. It provides users with a chance to browse through several short videos, download them, like them, share them and more. Apart from this, it also provides users with a platform to connect with people through the Direct Message feature. With 4.5 reviews as of writing this article, Chingari app has received a good response from the users in just a few days. So far the app has 5M downloads.

