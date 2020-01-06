Club Factory Reveals Some Of The Top E-commerce Predictions For 2020

E-commerce is changing for the greater good. With the new year, you as a consumer can also notice some drastic changes in terms of the way you shop online or indulge in any other e-commerce activities. Although a relatively new name in India's e-commerce, China's Club Factory has dramatically emerged in India's top charts in the last several months. Club Factory has predicted some of the top e-commerce trends that India is expected to witness in the year 2020. We take a look:

Mobile-shopping is expected to skyrocket

This hardly comes as a surprise since mobile consumption keeps increase with increased affordability and upgraded user experience. Combined together, they are expected to contribute to the e-commerce industry's growth this year as more and more people will shop via their smartphones.

Cash on delivery expected to decrease

Experts product that the cash on delivery as a preferred transaction method among consumers is expected to decline to a significant extent. With the digitization of payment options, users are expected to get more familiar with digital payment methods, hence reducing the number of cash on deliveries.

Expansion within product categories

The year 2020 will see an extension of many more categories as users become more comfortable expanding their shopping carts with newer products, predicts Club Factor. Non-electronics products are also expected to experience a boom as more users have started buying all essential and non-essential products online. A smart recommendation system helps customers match their demands.

Zero Commission marketplace platform

As more and more marketplace models are being adopted and launched by start-ups in India, Club Factory predicts the rise in zero commission platforms in the future where e-commerce players will make it free to sell on their platform.

Tier 2 and 3 expansion

E-commerce is expected to create a level-playing field for users in smaller towns and cities in the year 2020. As more and more users are getting online in these smaller towns and cities, it will contribute to e-commerce's growth in the future.

