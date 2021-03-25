Clubhouse Android App Is A Trojan; Real Version Of The Audio Chat App To Be Out Later

There is now a fake Clubhouse Android app that can take credentials from 458 apps, says research by Lukas Stefanko of ESET Research Labs. According to the research, the impostor version is a trojan with the Blackrock malware that can mine out data from banking, shopping, social media, cryptocurrency apps. To a name a few apps in particular: Netflix, Amazon, WhatsApp, Microsoft Outlook and Cash App. In a post written by Amer Owaida on ESET’s WeLiveSecurity, he breaks down some of the details that reveal the Clubhouse download for Android to be a trojan as researched by Stefanko.

Fake Clubhouse Android App Details

At first glance, the webpage for the Clubhouse android app looks exactly like the one for Apple so only someone with sufficient IT knowledge would be able to identify the app to not be real. Owaida wrote that once a user tries the Clubhouse download by clicking on the “Get it on Google Play” button, it starts downloading the app automatically. However, with genuine apps, the user is directed to the Google Play app and then allowed to do a download.

The next differences have to do with the link for the imitation Clubhouse android app. The link uses the Top Level Domain (TLD) “.mobi” instead of “.com” and has “HTTP” instead of “HTTPS”. Moreover, the forged app shows the exclamation mark inside a triangle symbol instead of the lock symbol which by itself is enough to infer that the app is not safe and secure to use. The article then read that when someone downloads the app, the app is titled “Install” not “Clubhouse” which is another major “red flag.”

In the same blog post, it is explained how cybercriminals will take the users’ personal details. When a person tries to do the two-step verification, the trojan app gains access to the person’s text messages or email. Then when the victim logs in, the app starts taking personal information from the phone’s apps too.

Clubhouse Android App Release

While the aforementioned details may not be easy to recall at all times, one should know that the android version of the app does not even exist at the moment. That way downloading it before the actual app is released can be avoided. TechCrunch reported that Clubhouse co-founder Paul Davison said that the team is working “really hard” to release the android version of the app and it will take “a couple of months” to do so. Moreover, there is another Clubhouse app that already exists on Google Play. This one by Everyone is a project management app and not to be confused with the audio-chat app that this article talks about.

