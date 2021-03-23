Clubhouse Android App Release Date: Find Out When The Anticipated App Comes To Android

The invite exclusive app Clubhouse was recently launched for iOS devices. Developers of the Clubhouse app are working on introducing the Android version of the Clubhouse app according to a report by Tech Crunch. Read on to know more about the Clubhouse Android App.

Clubhouse Android App To Be Launched In A 'Couple Months'

As per the report by Tech Crunch, Clubhouse co-founder Paul Davidson stated in its weekly Townhall event that the company is working really hard to come to Android. He also said that it's going to take a 'couple of months' to make that happen. The Clubhouse had also previously mentioned on their official blog that they are working on an Android version of the app. The company recently hired an Android developer last month, which sparked rumours about the Android app coming, soon which were clarified by Paul Davidson in his Townhall statement.

Clubhouse Android App Release Date

While the company has given no fixed date for the launch of the Clubhouse Android app, they have said it would be a couple of months before it would be launched. So at the earliest Android users can expect the application to drop sometime in June or July. During this Sunday's Townhall Clubhouse meeting, Davidson expanded upon the company's approach to scaling a larger market - and the difficulties these markets present.

He also said that the company is taking the slow approach to launching the Android app as they want to make the experience for the users easy and hassle-free. As of now, the app is an invite-only app. So, you or someone you know must send you an invite to the app before you can register for the application and join as a legitimate user.

Davidson also spoke about removing the 'invite only' aspect of the app in the coming months and opening it up to the general audience. Davidson also said that there are so many content creators and influencers on other platforms whom they would like to invite to Clubhouse. The company also announced its plans for more 'creator tools' which will help influencers to grow their audience, conduct live shows and also a way to monetise through subscriptions, donations and sponsorships, similar to how YouTube and Twitch work.

