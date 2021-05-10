Clubhouse Android Debuts On The Play Store For US Users On May 9: Check How To Access

Clubhouse is a brand new invitation-only social media app banking on audio-based messaging. This social media platform came into existence in March 2020 and has already gained a large number of iOS users around the world. The significant growth in popularity in less than a year prompted the company to take the next big step to success by introducing its platform to Android users. The platform is now available for download on the Google Play Store in a limited beta for users residing in the United States. Here's the latest update about Clubhouse Android

Clubhouse Android is finally here

The Android version of the audio-based app has been launched in the US market as a beta version for now. The company has informed via its blog post that it's gradually opening doors to other English-speaking countries next, followed by the rest of the world. Clubhouse entered the market strong and crossed the 1 million users mark as it welcomed the new year. The figure shot up to over 10 million MAUs in February itself. This may be due to its expansion into several countries in Europe and Asia this year. The dramatic growth garnered the app new funding at a $4 billion valuations in April. However, Clubhouse decline came shortly after, as reported by VoiceBot.AI. Hopes have been attached to Clubhouse Android bringing up the numbers again.

While this is exciting news, spectators are concerned whether it's too late for Clubhouse to initiate the new development. The incredible growth of the platform caught the attention of the likes of social media giants like Facebook, Twitter and Telegram. As a result, many companies have entertained the idea of audio-based messaging and have mapped out several plans to get this idea under their already established wings. These social networking apps are heavyweights in the industry and have already established a solid ground with billions of users around the world, hence posing a concern to the rookie app.

Since Clubhouse is an invite-only app, the concern elevates further as users may have a hard time getting inside the tunnel. However, there are a few ways to get a Clubhouse invite code. After downloading the app, the user can create an account, reserve their username and admit themselves to a waiting list to get invited. This may take some time though. Users can also buy an invite or join a free chain on Reddit to join the loop. Users with an open social media account can also try asking for an invite on their social network chain.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK