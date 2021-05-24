Clubhouse Android Download Available For Android Users All Over The World Now; Details

Clubhouse android app has released worldwide on Play Store. Clubhouse is a revolutionary new invitation-only social network software that uses audio messaging to communicate. This social networking platform was launched in March 2020 and had already attracted a small number of iOS users worldwide.

Clubhouse download available for a global audience android users

The company decided to take the next big step toward success by introducing its platform to Android users after seeing such rapid development in less than a year. The app had debuted on the Android Play Store on May 9th, but it was only available for the users in USA. Here are details about how to download the app. The official twitter handle of Clubhouse announced on the social media platform that their app’s service is “officially live across the globe”. Check out the tweet of the same below.

Dear everyone, everywhere: @Android is officially live across the globe!



❤️👋 — Clubhouse (@Clubhouse) May 21, 2021

The app has similar features on android as it does on iOS. The app is still accessible only when a user gets a Clubhouse invite from someone to be able to start using the service. However, the good news is that all existing users receive numerous invites to distribute, so there are plenty to go around right now.

Clubhouse is a social networking site that allows users to create a virtual room in which they can communicate with other members. Users who follow you but aren't allocated as speakers can nonetheless join as listeners in this room. The room's host can then invite any of the audience members to speak.

The Clubhouse experience has been compared to that of listening to a podcast with a more participatory component. Clubhouse streams, unlike podcasts, are real-time. More significantly, they are not saved, so that only those who have logged in to listen can hear what is being said.

Clubhouse on Android gets mixed reviews

Clubhose on Google Playstore has been receiving mixed response ever since it released for global audience. Several people have given it a one-star rating in the reviews section because they are having trouble signing up. However, some people were excited for its release and stated that they shall try out the app.

Several users reported that they did not receive a verification code, that they received inaccurate mobile number prompts when re-entering their phone numbers, and that they received “not supported” errors. Despite these difficulties, more than 1 lakh downloads have been registered in the first few hours after the debut.

Clubhouse, an invite-only social audio app, has gained a lot of traction, especially because billionaires like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, to name a few, have been on the app, which was released in March 2020.

When it was on iPhone, it was exclusive so I wanted to join as an android user.



Now, me: Ab to sabke pass hai. Kuch naya aane do 😂 — Hardik Lashkari (@HardikLashkari1) May 21, 2021

Android users and clubhouse ❤️



December 😳. April 🙄 https://t.co/mx62rYyk6B pic.twitter.com/unTUJTF09N — Anurag Krishna (@anuragkrishh) May 22, 2021

The clubhouse said they will let me know once my account is ready. But they have not notified me yet — Sagar Satpute (@ssagar_satpute) May 21, 2021

Clubhouse is on Android now. Installed on my phone finally. And bloody can't even find the option to change phone number of account (as I had used wife's number to make my account on her iPhone). Feeling tech illiterate like @UnSubtleDesi — Rahul Roushan (@rahulroushan) May 21, 2021

By the time clubhouse came to android.. pic.twitter.com/aRF2xsRA7I — Mahesh (@mister_whistler) May 21, 2021

