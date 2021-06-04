Clubhouse Will Comply With IT Rules In India And Will Work On Several Features

Clubhouse is an Android app that was recently released on the Google Play Store. Clubhouse is a groundbreaking new invitation-only social network software that communicates using audio chat. This social networking platform debuted in March 2020, and it has already gathered a limited number of iOS users throughout the world. In recent developments, it has been stated that Clubhouse says it will comply with IT rules and is working on accessibility features and evolving policies. Read on to know more about the creator first approach, privacy policy and other details.

Clubhouse to comply with IT rules in India

Clubhouse, a popular social audio app, has seen a significant surge in worldwide users since it was released on Android smartphones a few weeks ago, following a year of iOS exclusivity. At the company's inaugural press conference hosted on the app on Thursday, the company's founders and core team members announced their objectives, discussing issues including platform moderation, compliance with India's controversial new IT standards, and upcoming developments.

HT Tech reported that in their discussion with the co-founders Paul Davidson and Rohan Seth, it was stated that in contrast to existing social media platforms, the startup was attempting to create a human experience for consumers. The startup is attempting to establish a new form of social network that isn't about likes or following, or having one's social media manager post for them, or posing or being witty — it's about interacting with other individuals truly.

About the company handling content moderation and user safety on the platform citing the vernacular language speakers, Davidson reportedly said that he believes the organisation needs an internal team with significant experience with trust and safety on social platforms, as well as an understanding of how live group audio differs from previous networks and a commitment to go better than previous networks. He went on to say that the company needs enough personnel to keep up with the rate of customer growth, as well as employees who know a variety of languages.

Creator first approach: The social media platform is aided by a community of millions of people who report events and alert the platform, allowing them to keep the clubhouse a secure and productive environment, but they must also consider the toolset and network structure.

