Coinbazaar App Download On Google Play Store & How To Sell Old Notes And Coins

CoinBazaar is a popular app to buy and sell precious metal coins on the platform. The platform was founded in October 2012 and is available on Google Play Store for Android users besides the web portal. On numerous festivals and other occasions, Indians purchase gold and silver coins for investment and gifting. Every household saves gold and silver for future needs and uncertainty. The CoinBazaar App offers all Indians the biggest selection of precious coins at LIVE rates. Here is how to download the Coinbazaar app.

Steps for CoinBazaar download on Google Play Store

On your device, open Google Play Store Google Play or visit the Google Play store on a web browser.

Search or browse for Coin Bazaar app.

Select the app from the list.

Select Install.

Can users sell old notes on coinbazaar?

As mentioned on the official website of CoinBazaar.in, the platform does not buy old notes or coins. However, the website CoinBazaar.com does sell and buy old currency notes and coins. Here is what the website reads:

WE DON'T BUY OLD NOTES AND COINS. HUM PURANE NOTES YA COINS NAHI BUY KARTE. FOR OLD COINS AND OLD NOTES VISIT - COINBAZZAR.COM

Sell old notes on CoinBazaar.com

CoinBazaar.com has a variety of coins and notes that users can choose from to buy or sell. The various categories include, ANCIENT COINS, Mughal Coins, Medals, ERROR OR MISPRINTS NOTES, Stamps and more. Read on to know how to sell old coins and notes on CoinBazaar.

How to sell old coins on CoinBazaar?

Provide a daily selling price to CoinBazaar.

On CoinBazaar, always keep a stock of the displayed products.

Orders are sent to CoinBazaar on time.

Provide certified packaging for the coins or products you're selling.

Any complaint or issue with quality or purity will be the seller's or brand's responsibility.

About CoinBazaar

As mentioned on the official website, in the field of numismatics, Coinbazzar.com is India's leading company. Their journey began on March 23, 2015, when the website Coinbazzar.com went live for the first time on the internet. The company was registered as a Private Limited Company in 2020. Numismatic Coin Collections Private Limited is Coinbazzar's registered name. Coinbazzar's mission is to make collecting simple and affordable while ensuring that all items are authentic.

IMAGE: DAN DENNIS UNSPLASH