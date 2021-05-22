CoinDCX Vs CoinDCX Go: Difference, Features, Registration And More

Quick links:
IMAGE: COINDCX OFFICIAL BLOG
CoinDCX is an India-based crypto trading and exchange organisation co-founded by CEO Sumit Gupta. The organisation has two applications like CoinDCX Go and CoinDCX Pro. Both the applications are two of the most important apps for investors and traders looking for crypto investments and exchange. However, recently many CoinDCX users are wondering about the difference between CoinDCX Pro and CoinDCX Go. If you have been wondering about CoinDCX vs CoinDCX Go too, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.
Both CoinDCX Pro and CoinDCX Go are almost the same, but a bit different from one another in various functionalities. The CoinDCX Go app is a cryptocurrency investment application with 500k downloads, whereas the CoinDCX Pro app is a Cryptocurrency Exchange application with 100k downloads. Here is more about CoinDCX Pro and CoinDCX Go.
With over 1Lac+ monthly active users, and an array of crypto trading options at the palm of your hands CoinDCX is your go-to Bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchange application. Users can make use of real-time order books and enjoy hassle-free crypto to crypto (c2c) trading with Margin, Lend, Insta, Spot, Futures and get started with investing in an array of tokens such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Stellar (XML), Tron (TRX), Cardano (ADA), Tether (USDT), Binance coin (BNB), Dai (DAI), NEM (XEM) & etc. The advanced app provides access to every feature available on its web platform. While using the application, users have to complete the KYC registration process as well.
CoinDCX Go is the best Bitcoin app for beginners to start their cryptocurrency investment journey. New investors can now choose to use CoinDCX Go instead of CoinDCX Pro as it has an easy user interface that will help them to take a safe and secure first step towards crypto with just one swipe. With around 2.5 Lakh Indians, this Bitcoin investment app is the best place to begin your crypto investment journey with a list of limited but top cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Tron (TRX) and others, directly by using your bank accounts. CoinDCX Go withdrawal and deposit process are smooth with zero fees on your cryptocurrency funds. You can send and receive Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for free, instantly, and securely all at once. While using the application, users have to complete the KYC registration process as well.