CoinDCX Vs CoinDCX Go: Difference, Features, Registration And More

CoinDCX is an India-based crypto trading and exchange organisation co-founded by CEO Sumit Gupta. The organisation has two applications like CoinDCX Go and CoinDCX Pro. Both the applications are two of the most important apps for investors and traders looking for crypto investments and exchange. However, recently many CoinDCX users are wondering about the difference between CoinDCX Pro and CoinDCX Go. If you have been wondering about CoinDCX vs CoinDCX Go too, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

CoinDCX vs CoinDCX Go

Both CoinDCX Pro and CoinDCX Go are almost the same, but a bit different from one another in various functionalities. The CoinDCX Go app is a cryptocurrency investment application with 500k downloads, whereas the CoinDCX Pro app is a Cryptocurrency Exchange application with 100k downloads. Here is more about CoinDCX Pro and CoinDCX Go.

What is CoinDCX Pro?

With over 1Lac+ monthly active users, and an array of crypto trading options at the palm of your hands CoinDCX is your go-to Bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchange application. Users can make use of real-time order books and enjoy hassle-free crypto to crypto (c2c) trading with Margin, Lend, Insta, Spot, Futures and get started with investing in an array of tokens such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Stellar (XML), Tron (TRX), Cardano (ADA), Tether (USDT), Binance coin (BNB), Dai (DAI), NEM (XEM) & etc. The advanced app provides access to every feature available on its web platform. While using the application, users have to complete the KYC registration process as well.

CoinDCX features: The intuitive crypto dashboard helps track your crypto portfolio Designed for experienced crypto-traders Access to industry-leading crypto trading products using a single secure crypto wallet Seamless crypto to INR trading experience with the highest liquidity and lowest trading fees Impenetrable security on user accounts and complete safety of funds insured by BitGo Fast Sign-up and KYC Zero deposit and withdrawal fees on your crypto funds Near-instant deposit and withdrawal

CoinDCX registration process - Visit the CoinDCX webpage and sign up to register as a new user. You will be prompted to create an account using some basic personal details. Following an OTP verification via a mobile phone SMS, you will be logged into your account and a dashboard will appear.



What is CoinDCX Go?

CoinDCX Go is the best Bitcoin app for beginners to start their cryptocurrency investment journey. New investors can now choose to use CoinDCX Go instead of CoinDCX Pro as it has an easy user interface that will help them to take a safe and secure first step towards crypto with just one swipe. With around 2.5 Lakh Indians, this Bitcoin investment app is the best place to begin your crypto investment journey with a list of limited but top cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Tron (TRX) and others, directly by using your bank accounts. CoinDCX Go withdrawal and deposit process are smooth with zero fees on your cryptocurrency funds. You can send and receive Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for free, instantly, and securely all at once. While using the application, users have to complete the KYC registration process as well.

CoinDCX Go features: Interactive user interface for new cryptocurrency investors Simple bitcoin app to buy cryptocurrency in India Easy and secure deposit and withdrawal of INR funds with zero fee Intuitive cryptocurrency investment dashboard to track your investment portfolio Quick cryptocurrency calculator to convert cryptocurrencies like BTC to INR and vice-versa 'Price Alerts' feature to track cryptocurrency charts and live rates Secured and insured with BitGo Investing in cryptocurrency with as minimum as ₹ 100 Smooth KYC process for investments above ₹ 10,000

CoinDCX Go registration process - Open the CoinDCX Go app and click on login or Register under Account. Click on the Sign Up button and start adding your details on the screen as shown below. Click on the checkbox to enter the referral code if you have one. Once you verify your email address, you will be asked to login to your CoinDCX Go account.



DISCLAIMER: The information provided on this website is for educational and entertainment purposes. The information provided on this websites does not constitute investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. Republic World does not recommend purchasing any cryptocurrency. Crypto markets are highly volatile and crypto investments are risky. Readers should do their own research on cryptocurrencies and consult their financial adviser before making any crypto investments.

IMAGE: COINDCX OFFICIAL BLOG