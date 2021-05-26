COVID-19 App Aarogya Setu To Highlight 'blue Ticks, Blue Shield' For Those Vaccinated

The government's contact tracing app, Aarogya Setu on Wednesday announced that it will highlight the status of users after their vaccination. The new feature will show blue ticks and a blue shield for users who have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine. The app was initially rolled out for contact tracing purposes and to indicate if the user is in a high-risk area where COVID-19 cases were in greater numbers. However, the recent updates also allow the users to book a vaccination appointment as the app is also linked to the CoWIN platform.

Aarogya Setu to show status of vaccinated users

The app informed about the update on its Twitter handle while urging people to get vaccinated. The new feature shows blue ticks and a blue shield along with the message 'You are vaccinated' under the 'Your status' tab for users who have been inoculated. Other features of the app also include COVID-19 updates.

The app also enables the users to download their vaccination certificate along with the CoWIN app. Users who have been administered both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can download their certificate as proof that they have been inoculated.

India's vaccination update

According to Health Ministry's data on Wednesday, the country's cumulative vaccination crosses a landmark figure of 20 crore. In addition, the Centre also informed that it provided more than 22 crore vaccine doses to the states and Union Territories. The Centre also informed that more than 1.77 crore doses are still available with the state and the Union Territories to be administered.