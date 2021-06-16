COVID-19: Tinder Introduces Initiative In India To Motivate Youngsters To Get Vaccinated

Earlier this week, Tinder, a dating app, announced that it is launching a vaccine advocacy initiative in India to encourage young members to get the COVID vaccine as the country relaxed lockdown restrictions. The aim of the initiative is to reach millions of Tinder members across India and connect them with valuable, easy to use resources.

Taru Kapoor, General Manager Tinder and Match Group India said, "Vaccinations have become a popular talking point on Tinder and mentions of 'vaccine' in member bios went up by 42x in India in May 2021 - an all-time high - compared to when the pandemic first began".

"As India's vaccination drive gains momentum, we want to extend support and encouragement for our members to be better equipped to find their way back into IRL dating when it becomes a possibility. Our intent is to make dating safer everywhere and for everyone and Tinder vaccine stickers will make it both easy and fun to share your vaxxing vibe and start something epic!"

Tinder's new features

tinder.knowthevaccine.com- This is a custom-built educational guide for 'Generation Z' that facilitates a rich & interactive resource to answer questions as simple as 'What is a vaccine?, the essential 'Can I go out now?' to the more serious 'Can I get Covid after the vaccine?".

Vaccine Centre- Tinder users will be able to access the in-app centre that will have resources from WHO and CoWIN to get information about government-approved vaccine information and book an appointment at their nearest vaccination site.

Profile stickers: Tinder members can use stickers like "Vaccinated," "Vaxing Soon," "Immunity Together," and "Vaccines Save Lives", to display their vaccination status on their bios and also advocate for their potential matches to get vaccinated.

The other works

Tinder, a popular app for meeting new people, has been working with local partners such as India Vaccine Project on- ground, apart from its newly launched in-app vaccine advocacy initiatives, to spread vaccine awareness and helping them recruit youth volunteers from amongst the Tinder community. Tinder’s parent Match Group has also made a donation to ACT Grants supporting their COVID relief programmes.

(Image Credit: PTI/UNSPLASH)