CoWIN Blocking Users Violating Terms Of Service? Here Are Reasons Why COWIN May Block You

Image Credits: PTI
As the hunt for COVID-19 vaccine slots on CoWIN continues, reports have emerged suggesting that the government's website has begun blocking certain users. This comes a day after the Centre clarified that the vaccine registration website is completely secure and quashed reports of the system being hacked. However, the unusual blocking of certain user IDs has now led to speculation and subsequently to people questioning whether CoWIN is blocking users from booking vaccine slots?
Recently, CoWIN updated its Terms of Service, laying down stringent guidelines for those attempting to book vaccine slots through unusual methods or by introducing some malware into the system. The government's vaccine registration website has introduced regulations and conditions, violation of which would lead to the user's account being blocked from accessing the Site at any time without any notice.
In case of violations of the aforementioned terms, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has said, "We may provide law enforcement with information you provide to us related to your transactions to assist in any investigation or prosecution of you. We may take legal action that we feel is appropriate. If we determine that you have violated these Terms or the law, or for any other reason or for no reason, we may block your account and will prevent you from accessing the Site at any time without notice to you."
Notably, with on-site registration set to begin from June 21 onwards as the COVID vaccination drive becomes centralized, the registration load on Co-WIN is expected to fall. Moreover, several states are also exploring the possibility of introducing a state-specific vaccine registration portal to ease the burden on Co-WIN.
Union Health Ministry and Chairman of Empowered Group on Vaccine Administration (EGVAC) debunked reports on the CoWIN platform being hacked and assured all the vaccination data is stored in a safe and secure digital environment.
Issuing a clarification, Dr R S Sharma, Chairman of the Empowered Group on Vaccine Administration (CoWIN) said, “Our attention has been drawn towards the news circulating on social media about the alleged hacking of CoWIN system. In this connection we wish to state that CoWIN stores all the vaccination data in a safe and secure digital environment. No CoWIN data is shared with any entity outside the CoWIN environment. The data is claimed as having been leaked such as geo-location of beneficiaries, is not even collected at CoWIN.”