CoWIN has Grown To 300 Million-plus Registrations & Vaccinations, Says NHA Chief

As India aim to vaccinate the entire country by December, Dr RS Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority & Co-WIN platform chief on Monday, June 28, said that in about 5 months, Co-WIN has grown to 300 million-plus registrations & vaccinations.

He said, "Co-WIN keeps an account of each individual. We've learned to create these kinds of platforms from our experience of Aadhaar & UPI".

Co-WIN report

On June 23, RS Sharma, the chief of the Co-WIN platform, shared that as many as 1,08,949 vaccinators logged into Co-WIN portal on June 21 to facilitate this huge number of inoculation in one day, after achieving a historic milestone of vaccinating more than 88.09 lakh people. The achieved number was equivalent to Switzerland's population and more than that of any of the Nordic countries.

CO-WIN updates

On June 26, the central government allowed the users to link their COVID-19 vaccination certificate to passports on the Co-WIN portal. This decision came as a big relief to all the people who were planning to travel abroad. the official handle Aarogya Setu App tweeted, giving all the details on how to link the passport details to the vaccine certificate.

To avoid errors, the Aarogya Setu app allows for a one-time name change option to ensure that the name on the vaccine certificate and the passport is the same.

People travelling abroad for education, jobs, or as part of the Indian contingent for the Tokyo Olympic Games, will have to get their vaccination certificates linked to passports, as per the Central government new guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination.

A successful vaccination portal

On June 22, Amit Malviya, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya claimed that India's COVID-19 vaccination portal- Co-WIN had received interest from 20 nations wanting to adopt it.

The BJP leader said, "While Rahul Gandhi and assorted lobby of professional critics kept attacking Cowin, the universal Covid vaccination app, more than 20 nations want to adapt it… It must be a terrible feeling for these India haters to see their venom not find any takers"

COVID situation in India

To date, India has reported a total of 3.03 Crores COVID cases with 2.93 Crores recoveries and 3.97 lakh deaths.

The country has administered a total of 32,14,23,578 COVID vaccines across 48,025 vaccination centres.

In a recent update, according to the Union Health Ministry, India has overtaken the United States in terms of vaccination numbers.

