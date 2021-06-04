CoWIN Portal Is Now Available In Hindi & 10 Regional Languages Including Punjabi, Marathi

The Union Ministry of Health on Friday informed that the CoWIN portal has now been made available in Hindi and 10 regional languages. These regional languages include Marathi, Malayalam, Punjabi, Telugu, Gujarati, Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Odia apart from English.

Now CoWIN portal available in regional languages

The Health Minister in a statement had said that these decisions were announced at the 26th meeting of the High-level Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19, chaired by Dr Harsh Vardhan, on Monday. Earlier on May 17, it was reported that the CoWIN portal will be soon made available in Hindi and 14 other regional languages. It was also reported that 17 more laboratories will also be added to the INSACOG network to monitor the variants of COVID-19.

MOHFW refutes reports of citizens not getting jabs despite CoWIN registration

Earlier on Monday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had refuted reports suggesting that a successful booking on the CoWIN platform for a vaccination slot does not assure one of a COVID-19 vaccine jab. The Ministry in a press release asserted that CoWIN has been developed as a platform to manage vaccinations across the country and facilitates registration (in both online & on-site modes), scheduling of appointments, vaccination & certification of the beneficiary during the COVID-19 vaccination process, and all reports suggesting that the platform is not doing so is 'baseless' and 'incorrect', and 'not supported by full information on the matter.

The Ministry also pointed out that the availability of slots on the CoWIN Portal is based on the vaccination schedule published by the District Immunization Officer (DIO)/Session site in charge which in turn depends upon the availability of vaccines. Having said that it said, "It was noticed that in some cases the DIOs were publishing a session and then in case vaccines were in short supply, the DIOs used to cancel such sessions or return the beneficiaries. This definitely caused inconvenience to such beneficiaries who booked their appointments for such vaccination centres/ sessions." Giving remedy to this problem, it added, "CoWIN has now provided the feature for rescheduling of vaccination sessions so that the DIO does not have to cancel the sessions. Provision has also been made that pre-booked appointments for a session, also get rescheduled when a session is rescheduled.

COVID-19 situation in India

India so far has recorded over 2,85,74,350 positive cases, out of which 2,65,97,655 have successfully recovered and 3,40,702 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 1,32,364 new cases, 2,07,071 fresh recoveries and 2,713 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 16,35,993. Meanwhile, 22,35,40,732 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the country, out of which, 17,91,09,824 are the first dose and 4,44,30,908 are the second dose.

(Image: PTI)