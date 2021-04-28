CoWIN Schedule Appointment Not Working? Learn How To Schedule Vaccine Appointment Manually

Quick links:
Image Source: Mohfw.gov.in
The Government of India has launched an application and online portal called CoWIN to enable a smooth online process to make the vaccine available for everyone. However, many users have now started reporting that the CoWIN schedule appointment has not been working. According to the complaints, the users are unable to get automatically scheduled appointments for the second dose of COVID-19 vaccination. If you have been facing similar issues, then here is all you need to know about it.
As informed by RS Sharma, Chairman of the Empowered Group, the CoWIN portal has stopped scheduling appointments for the second dose of COVID-19 vaccination. "Now, CoWIN does not schedule your second dose vaccination appointment automatically. You should schedule it yourself as per the recommended gap between the two doses of the vaccine," said RS Sharma as per ANI.
This means that the users will have to manually schedule appointments for the second dose of COVID-19 vaccination. These user-interface changes came after the Centre wrote to the States and Union Territories to increase the interval between two doses of COVISHIELD to 4-8 weeks. This change is necessary because of the emerging scientific data of increased protection if the second dose of COVISHIELD is administered between 4-8 weeks after the first dose.
