CoWIN Schedule Appointment Not Working? Learn How To Schedule Vaccine Appointment Manually

The Government of India has launched an application and online portal called CoWIN to enable a smooth online process to make the vaccine available for everyone. However, many users have now started reporting that the CoWIN schedule appointment has not been working. According to the complaints, the users are unable to get automatically scheduled appointments for the second dose of COVID-19 vaccination. If you have been facing similar issues, then here is all you need to know about it.

Why is the CoWIN schedule appointment not working?

As informed by RS Sharma, Chairman of the Empowered Group, the CoWIN portal has stopped scheduling appointments for the second dose of COVID-19 vaccination. "Now, CoWIN does not schedule your second dose vaccination appointment automatically. You should schedule it yourself as per the recommended gap between the two doses of the vaccine," said RS Sharma as per ANI.

This means that the users will have to manually schedule appointments for the second dose of COVID-19 vaccination. These user-interface changes came after the Centre wrote to the States and Union Territories to increase the interval between two doses of COVISHIELD to 4-8 weeks. This change is necessary because of the emerging scientific data of increased protection if the second dose of COVISHIELD is administered between 4-8 weeks after the first dose.

How to schedule a vaccine appointment on CoWIN?

A citizen can schedule a Vaccine Appointment from the “Account Details” page

Clicks on the “Calendar icon” button for Booking Vaccination Appointment or Click “SCHEDULE APPOINTMENT”

System navigates to the “ Book Appointment for Vaccination” page

Search the Vaccination Centre of choice by entering details about State, District, Block and Pin Code from the dropdowns

On clicking the “Search” button, the system will display below the list of Vaccination centre as per Search Criteria

Center Name will be displayed at the right panel of the page

On clicking any centre at the panel, the available slots (date and capacity) will be displayed

Once the “Book” button is clicked, the “Appointment Confirmation” page is displayed

Click the “Confirm” button after verifying the details for final confirmation on booking

Once confirmed, the confirmation page with the “Appointment Successful” message will be displayed

