CRED Coins Can Be Now Used To Buy Oxygen - Here's All You Need To Know

The pandemic has caused an uproar in nearly everybody's lives. In such difficult times, several top brands are attempting to offer their help to individuals in various ways. CRED is one of those companies that is taking the initiative to help out others. People would like to learn more about CRED Oxygen Donation Initiative.

CRED Oxygen Donation Initiative

People are going through troubling times in India. With pandemic at an all-time high, people are facing various problems such as no beds in hospitals, scarcity of oxygen tanks, scarcity of medicines, and much more. CRED has taken these into consideration and started an initiative inside their application to help provide oxygen concentrators to the people that need them.

This initiative is in collaboration with Milaap, which is a healthcare fundraising application. Through this plan, people can donate CRED coins towards oxygen, and then CRED will make sure that the oxygen concentrators reach the ones that need it. This isn't the first time that CRED has started such a drive. Last year, CRED had a similar plan involving CRED coins and masks. They managed to donate around 300,000 masks at the time through their campaign.

Redeem your CRED coins to donate oxygen: https://t.co/a3vw582qLX



Campaign in association with @milaapdotorg pic.twitter.com/xy9RoLmG0b — CRED (@CRED_club) April 26, 2021

How to donate Oxygen through CRED?

Many people want to learn how to donate Oxygen through CRED and how to take part in this initiative. People can use the CRED coins they earn by making credit card payments and contribute to this campaign. Milaap will then handle the transfer of funds and the deliveries of the oxygen concentrators to the people. 10,000 CRED coins will help this campaign donate 1,000 Liters of Oxygen, 25,000 CRED coins will help this campaign donate 2,500 Liters of Oxygen, and so on.

With such a huge user base, the application hopes to provide people with a billion liters of oxygen through these trying times. This campaign will be providing the people with Oxygen concentrators and not cylinders as they are more resourceful. Oxygen concentrators can recycle the oxygen through the air, whereas oxygen cylinders need to be refilled.

How to earn CRED coins?

People are still confused as to how to earn CRED coins. CRED is a credit card payments application; people can make their pay their credit through this application and will be rewarded with CRED coins according to their payment. With every rupee that is spent on paying their credit, the people can earn 1 CRED coin. These CRED coins can then be used to avail of special bonuses, discounts, jackpots, cashback, and more. CRED has found a noble use for these coins, where people can now spend them to contribute oxygen concentrators to the people in need.

