CVR App: West Bengal Government Launches New COVID Vaccination App, Know How To Use

The West Bengal government has recently launched the COVID Vaccination Related (CVR App) that will help the people in the state to find the nearest vaccination centre under their municipality and book a slot for vaccination. While the CoWIN app is already functional in the state, finding vaccination slots on the CoWIN app is fairly difficult for not so tech-savvy people. Read on to know more details about the CVR app and how to book a vaccination slot using the CVR app.

West Bengal govt launches CVR app

The West Bengal government's initiative to launch the CVR app will help a lot of older and less educated individuals to book vaccination slots for themselves and their families. The West Bengal state health and family welfare minister, Chandrima Bhattacharya released a statement while launching the CVR service and said that the CVR app will help people in booking the vaccine faster and they will not have to stand for hours at the vaccination centres.

The method of booking a slot on the CVR app is significantly easier than booking a slot on the CoWIN app. While CoWIN users have to go through multiple steps to secure a vaccination booking, the CVR app has a very simple process. While many people are searching for CVR app download, West Bengal residents will not have to download any app in order to use the CVR app services. Read on to know how the West Bengal Vaccination app works.

How to use CVR App?

While the CVR App is called an 'App', West Bengal residents will not be required to download any app.

The app has the capability to function through your WhatsApp.

All you need to do is send the message 'Hi' on WhatsApp to this number - 8335999000.

The users will receive a reply asking about the users' details such as name, age, gender, location etc.

Users have to make sure they reply with the correct information.

Once users have submitted their info, they will receive a confirmation of booking along with information about the timing and location of the vaccination centre.

Users have to make sure they reach the vaccination centre on time and show the confirmation message received on WhatsApp to get their vaccination dose.

Users will also get a confirmation message once they have been vaccinated.



IMAGE: UNSPLASH