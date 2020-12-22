DailyHunt & Josh Parent VerSe Innovation Raises $100mn From AlphaWave, Google & Microsoft

Bengaluru-based VerSe Innovation, which runs Dailyhunt and short video app Josh, on Tuesday, announced that it has completed an over USD 100 million (about Rs 739 crore) fundraising round from AlphaWave, Google and Microsoft. Existing investors, Sofina Group and Lupa Systems also participated in this round, a statement said. With this new infusion of capital, the company is now valued at over USD 1 billion, it added.

'Made-in-Bharat-for-Bharat short-video platform'

"VerSe plans to deploy its new capital steadily in the continued scaling up of Josh, the augmentation of local language content offerings, the development of content creator ecosystem, innovation in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) and the growth of its truly made-in-Bharat-for-Bharat short-video platform," the statement said.

Currently, Josh, which is a TikTok-like platform, has over 77 million monthly active users (MAUs), 36 million daily active users (DAUs) and more than 1.5 billion video plays per day.

VerSe Innovation's proprietary technology platform also powers various technology solutions including over 300 million users on Dailyhunt to consume content in their local language. Dailyhunt is a vernacular content platform offering content artifacts every day in 14 languages. VerSe Innovation also counts Matrix Partners India, Sequoia Capital India, Falcon Edge Capital and Goldman Sachs among its investors.

READ | US President confers PM Modi with prestigious Legion Of Merit for elevating India-US ties

READ | Suresh Raina, Sussane Khan, Guru Randhawa & more booked in 2:30 am Mumbai nightclub raid

A number of homegrown apps have been launched in the country after the Indian government on June 29 banned 59 mobile apps with Chinese links, including the popular short video platform TikTok terming these apps prejudicial to the sovereignty of the country. Facebook's Instagram too had launched ''Reels'' within its app to cash in on the spurt in usage of such platforms after the TikTok ban.

Dailyhunt President Umang Bedi told news agency PTI that Josh is a "mahagathbandhan" (mega confluence) of the best creators in the country and the biggest music labels. He added that Dailyhunt's artificial intelligence/machine learning capabilities and deep learning technologies enable smart curation of content and tracks user preferences to deliver real-time, personalised content and notifications and Josh is powered by the same tech stack.

READ | J&K DDC Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates: BJP's Aijaz Hussain wins from Khanmoh

READ | Leopard count surges by 60% in India since 2014 estimate; PM Modi exclaims 'Great News!'