Delhi Corona App To Show Availability Of Hospital Beds, Ventilators & More; Know Details

The Delhi Government has been effectively taking several steps to control the spread of Coronavirus. The State Government has also implemented some serious and must-needed measures to help people affected by the virus amid the lockdown.The Delhi Government launched a Delhi Corona app on Tuesday i.e. June 2.

What is the newly-launched Delhi Corona app?

The Delhi Corona app launched by the state government will provide its users with detailed information about the availability of ventilators and beds in hospitals. According to the statement made by the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on a live stream, 4100 beds are still vacant for patients requiring medical facilities and 210 ventilators out of total 302.

The chief minister also mentioned that the people are still complaining about the shortage of beds and this app will ensure that people can find hospital beds and other facilities without facing any problems.

Delhi Corona app shows the total number of beds with a total number of occupied and vacant beds for COVID-19 patients. It provides relevant information about the availability of beds in government and private hospitals as well.

The Delhi corona app is available to Android users on the Play Store. It also has a list of all the private and public hospitals that treat COVID-19 patients in two languages i.e. Hindi and English languages.

Apart from all this, the Delhi Corona app also provides information for essential services which may be required during the lockdown such as ration, e-pass, and hunger/shelter relief centres, containment zones, health services, government orders and more. Users can also self-test themselves through the several questions asked by the app to determine if one has COVID-19 or not.

The app is reportedly going to be updated every day twice at 10 AM and 6 PM IST. The app is linked to the delhifightscorona.in/beds website. They can also dial 0131 helpline number wherein details will be provided to them via an SMS, and the WhatsApp number 8800007722.

Currently, Delhi has over 20,000 confirmed cases and 11, 565 active cases. However, at the time of writing, the app shows the availability of around 3900 vacant beds and 210 available ventilators.

