Did Facebook Remove Dark Mode? Here's How To Use The Feature On The Social Media Platform

IMAGE: SOLEN FEYISSA UNSPLASH
Facebook is a popular social media platform and has a variety of features and one of the features is the Facebook Dark Mode. The feature allows the app's background and theme to turn dark or grey and black. However, some Facebook users were unable to use the Facebook Dark Mode on Wednesday, May 26. Netizens trend searched, "Did Facebook remove dark mode?" and "Facebook dark mode not working", so here is information about the same, read on to know.
Several netizens took to social media and asked if Facebook has disabled the feature. Many others expressed that they were not happy with the light mode on Facebook as it hurts their eyes. A large number of users took to social media on Wednesday to complain that they no longer have access to Facebook's Dark Mode feature.
Dark mode has vanished from the iOS Facebook app. My eyes… MY EYES!! pic.twitter.com/3HilleqEhL— SimmerJonny ♿️ (@SimmerJonny) May 24, 2021
This JUST happened to me and I had this exact same reaction lmfaooo— Sarah (@m0therbear) May 26, 2021
It's like Facebook wants to give me a migraine.— Lesley Hoenig (@LesleyHoenig) May 27, 2021
Literally that was my reaction when I opened the app and noticed that dark mode was gone.— Charbel Medma (@charbel_medma) May 27, 2021
Dark mode's most well-known and scientific benefit is that it reduces power consumption on smartphones with OLED or AMOLED screens. Each pixel on an OLED panel is individually illuminated. When the background is white, all the pixels are switched on and the display consumes more power. The Facebook Black Mode is a view that replaces the white interface with a dark background, which some people find easier to read.