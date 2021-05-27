Did Facebook Remove Dark Mode? Here's How To Use The Feature On The Social Media Platform

Facebook is a popular social media platform and has a variety of features and one of the features is the Facebook Dark Mode. The feature allows the app's background and theme to turn dark or grey and black. However, some Facebook users were unable to use the Facebook Dark Mode on Wednesday, May 26. Netizens trend searched, "Did Facebook remove dark mode?" and "Facebook dark mode not working", so here is information about the same, read on to know.

Did Facebook remove dark mode?

Several netizens took to social media and asked if Facebook has disabled the feature. Many others expressed that they were not happy with the light mode on Facebook as it hurts their eyes. A large number of users took to social media on Wednesday to complain that they no longer have access to Facebook's Dark Mode feature.

Dark mode has vanished from the iOS Facebook app. My eyes… MY EYES!! pic.twitter.com/3HilleqEhL — SimmerJonny ♿️ (@SimmerJonny) May 24, 2021

This JUST happened to me and I had this exact same reaction lmfaooo — Sarah (@m0therbear) May 26, 2021

It's like Facebook wants to give me a migraine. — Lesley Hoenig (@LesleyHoenig) May 27, 2021

Literally that was my reaction when I opened the app and noticed that dark mode was gone. — Charbel Medma (@charbel_medma) May 27, 2021

What is Facebook Dark Mode?

Dark mode's most well-known and scientific benefit is that it reduces power consumption on smartphones with OLED or AMOLED screens. Each pixel on an OLED panel is individually illuminated. When the background is white, all the pixels are switched on and the display consumes more power. The Facebook Black Mode is a view that replaces the white interface with a dark background, which some people find easier to read.

Disclaimer: The dark mode disappeared for some users probably due to a technical issue or an update. Kindly update the app on your phone.

How to use Facebook Dark Mode on Android

Open the Facebook app and log into the app. Tap the three horizontal lines/"hamburger" icon in the top menu bar. Scroll down and tap on Settings & Privacy. Tap on the tab Dark Mode. Tap the button that reads "On".

How to use Facebook Dark Mode on iPhone

Open the Facebook app and log into the app. Tap the three horizontal lines/"hamburger" icon in the top menu bar. Scroll down and tap on Settings & Privacy. Tap on the tab Dark Mode. Tap the button that reads "On".

How to use Facebook Dark Mode on desktop

Open your web browser and Log in to Facebook.com Next, click on the down arrow icon in the top right corner of the menu bar. In the next step, click on the "Display & Accessibility" tab. Click the On option under Dark Mode.

IMAGE: SOLEN FEYISSA UNSPLASH