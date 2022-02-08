Did You Know, Zomato Rates Its Users As Well? Here's How To Check Your Rating

We are currently living in the 21st century where technology and the internet have made everything reachable with just a click away. The majority of our tasks are now done online- be it communicating with someone staying miles away or getting groceries and food delivered at our doorsteps. Online food ordering is one of the top activities on the list.

Zomato is one such platform providing this facility. It is founded by Deepinder Goyal. With numerous restaurants listed on it, customers, today, opt to order from the restaurants with high Zomato ratings. The reason is quite simple as restaurants with maximum ratings serve better food quality and higher customer satisfaction.

The food delivery service provider has been working hard on improving its rating algorithm further. However, do you know, there is also one feature called Zomato Customer Rating. This feature allows the food delivery service provider to rate its customer on a scale of 1 to 5.

Understanding Zomato Customer Rating

This feature allows Zomato to rate its customers to 'foster mutual respect within its community'. In fact, it is the delivery partners, who rate their customers on a scale of one to five after each delivery, just like customers rate them. There are several factors considered by the delivery partners of the app as they rate their customers:

Short wait times- The address entered by a customer should be 'accurate' to prevent any drop-off delays. Courtesy- Being polite and kind goes a long way indeed. Generosity- Supporting delivery partners by giving them generous tips, if one can afford them.

How is your rating calculated?

Your rating will show once you receive a rating on a minimum of five food orders. It is calculated as an average of all your past ratings. A consistently good rating means you create joyful experiences for people.

How to check my rating on Zomato?

Open the Zomato app. Click on your profile at the top right-hand side. Just below your picture and other details like your email id and others, you will find an option called 'Your Rating'. Your Rating will be shown on the right-hand side of the option.

(Image: Shutterstock)