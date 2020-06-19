Last Updated:

Dish TV 369 Pack Channel List And Details For The Perfect Family DTH Plan

Dish TV 369 pack channel list and pack details that you need to know about before getting the recharge. Here is everything about it and what it offers.

Dish TV DTH services are among the most popular ones available pan-India. The tagline "Thoda Wish Karo Dish Karo" suits the company perfectly well as the company offers its users with an extensive list of channels that come in affordable packages that the user can choose from while subscribing for its services.

Of the many recharge packs, Dish TV is providing its users with a ₹369 plan which provides users with an extensive list of 204 Channels and Services. If you are wondering about Dish TV 369 plan channel list and pack details, here is all you need to know.

Dish TV's 369 plan details

The Dish TV 369, which is also known as the Super Family HD plan, offers its subscribers with a diverse list of essential Dish TV channels such as Colors, Star Movies, Set Max, &Pictures, Star Gold, and more in just ₹369. The package is not only pocket-friendly but it also provides its users with 204 Channels and Services. The Dish TV 369 plan is a monthly pack that is valid for 30 days and a user can subscribe to this pack anytime they wish.

Dish TV 369 pack channel list

Entertainment

  • &TV HD
  • Aakash aath
  • Amrita TV
  • Big Ganga
  • Big Magic
  • Bindass
  • Chardikla Time TV
  • Colors HD
  • Colors Rishtey
  • Dangal TV
  • DD Arun Prabha
  • DD Bangla
  • DD Bharati
  • DD Bihar
  • DD Chandana
  • DD CHHATTISGARH
  • DD Girnar
  • DD JHARKHAND
  • DD Kashir
  • DD Malayalam
  • DD MIZORAM
  • DD MP
  • DD NAGALAND
  • DD National
  • DD North East
  • DD Oriya
  • DD Podhigai
  • DD Punjabi
  • DD Rajasthan
  • DD Sahyadri
  • DD Saptagiri
  • DD TRIPURA
  • DD UP
  • DD Urdu
  • DD UTTARAKHAND
  • DD Yadagiri
  • Investigation Discovery
  • Jonack TV
  • Kairali
  • Kalaignar TV
  • Kasturi TV
  • Kaumudy
  • Marathi Bana
  • Mazhavil Manorama
  • OTV
  • PTC Punjabi
  • Rang
  • Rengoni TV
  • SAB HD
  • SET HD
  • Sirippoli
  • SONY AATH
  • SONY MARATHI
  • Sony PAL
  • Star Bharat HD
  • Star Plus HD
  • Sun Bangla
  • Zee Anmol
  • Zee Punjab Haryana Himachal
  • Zee Salaam
  • Zee TV HD

Infotainment

  • Animal Planet HD
  • DD Kisan
  • Digishala
  • Discovery HD
  • Discovery Science
  • Discovery Turbo
  • Epic
  • FYI TV18
  • History TV18 HD
  • SONY BBC EARTH HD

Movies

  • &pictures HD
  • Abzy Dhakad
  • Abzy Movies
  • B4U Bhojpuri
  • B4U Kadak
  • B4U Movies
  • Bhojpuri Cinema
  • Box Cinema
  • Cinema TV India
  • Colors Cineplex HD
  • Dabang
  • Enterr10
  • Fakt Marathi
  • Maha Movie
  • Maha Punjabi
  • Manoranjan Grand
  • Manoranjan Movies
  • Manoranjan TV
  • MAX 2
  • MAX HD
  • Pitaara TV
  • SONY WAH
  • Star Gold 2
  • Star Gold HD
  • UTV Action
  • UTV Movies
  • WOW CINEMA ONE
  • Zee Action
  • Zee Anmol Cinema
  • Zee Bollywood
  • Zee Cinema HD

Music

  • 9X Jhakaas
  • 9X M
  • 9X Tashan
  • Abzy Cool
  • B4U Music
  • Dhoom Music
  • Isaiyaruvi
  • Mailboli
  • Mastiii
  • MH1
  • MTV
  • MTV Beats
  • MTV Beats HD
  • PTC Chakde
  • Raj Music Kannada
  • Ramdhenu
  • Sangeet Bangla
  • Sangeet Bhojpuri
  • ShowBox
  • VH1
  • Zee ETC Bollywood
  • Zing

Sports

  • DD Sports
  • Eurosport

Kids

  • Discovery Kids
  • Nick HD+
  • Nick Jr.
  • Sonic
  • SONY YAY

News 

  • 10TV Telugu News
  • A1 TV
  • Aaj Tak
  • ABN Andhra Jyothi
  • ABP Ananda
  • ABP Asmita
  • ABP Majha
  • ABP news
  • Asianet News
  • BTV News
  • CGTN
  • CNBC AWAAZ
  • DD India
  • DD Loksabha
  • DD News
  • DD Rajyasabha
  • Digvijay 24x7
  • DY 365
  • France 24
  • GS TV
  • Gulistan News
  • India News
  • India tv
  • Janam TV
  • Kalinga TV
  • Kanak News
  • Manorama News
  • Mathrubhumi News
  • Naxatra News
  • NDTV India
  • Nepal One
  • News 24
  • News Live
  • News Nation
  • News State
  • News Time
  • News18 Assam North East
  • News18 Bihar/Jharkhand
  • News18 India
  • News18 Madhya Pradesh/Chhattisgarh
  • News18 Punjab Haryana Himachal
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • News18 Urdu
  • News18 Uttar Pradesh/Uttarakhand
  • NTV News
  • Prag TV
  • Prameya News7
  • Pratidin Time
  • PTC News
  • Public TV
  • R Plus
  • Republic Bharat
  • Republic TV
  • Russia Today
  • SAAM TV
  • Sakshi TV
  • Sandesh News
  • Sudarshan TV
  • Suvarna News 24x7
  • T News
  • TV5 Telugu News
  • TV9 Bharatvash
  • TV9 Gujarati
  • TV9 Kannada
  • TV9 Maharashtra
  • TV9 Telugu news
  • V6 News
  • Zee 24 Kalak
  • Zee Bihar Jharkhand
  • Zee Business
  • Zee Hindustan
  • Zee MP Chattisgarh
  • Zee News
  • Zee Rajasthan News
  • Zee UP Uttrakhand

Devotional

  • Aastha
  • Aastha Bhajan
  • Arihant TV
  • Channel WIN
  • Divya TV
  • GOD TV
  • Goodness TV
  • Ishwar TV
  • Peace of Mind
  • Sadhna Bhakti
  • Sanskar
  • Satsang
  • Shubh TV
  • Subhavartha TV
  • SVBC
