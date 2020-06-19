Dish TV 369 Pack Channel List And Details For The Perfect Family DTH Plan

Quick links:
Dish TV DTH services are among the most popular ones available pan-India. The tagline "Thoda Wish Karo Dish Karo" suits the company perfectly well as the company offers its users with an extensive list of channels that come in affordable packages that the user can choose from while subscribing for its services.
Of the many recharge packs, Dish TV is providing its users with a ₹369 plan which provides users with an extensive list of 204 Channels and Services. If you are wondering about Dish TV 369 plan channel list and pack details, here is all you need to know.
The Dish TV 369, which is also known as the Super Family HD plan, offers its subscribers with a diverse list of essential Dish TV channels such as Colors, Star Movies, Set Max, &Pictures, Star Gold, and more in just ₹369. The package is not only pocket-friendly but it also provides its users with 204 Channels and Services. The Dish TV 369 plan is a monthly pack that is valid for 30 days and a user can subscribe to this pack anytime they wish.
