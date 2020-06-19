Dish TV 369 Pack Channel List And Details For The Perfect Family DTH Plan

Dish TV DTH services are among the most popular ones available pan-India. The tagline "Thoda Wish Karo Dish Karo" suits the company perfectly well as the company offers its users with an extensive list of channels that come in affordable packages that the user can choose from while subscribing for its services.

Of the many recharge packs, Dish TV is providing its users with a ₹369 plan which provides users with an extensive list of 204 Channels and Services. If you are wondering about Dish TV 369 plan channel list and pack details, here is all you need to know.

Dish TV's 369 plan details

The Dish TV 369, which is also known as the Super Family HD plan, offers its subscribers with a diverse list of essential Dish TV channels such as Colors, Star Movies, Set Max, &Pictures, Star Gold, and more in just ₹369. The package is not only pocket-friendly but it also provides its users with 204 Channels and Services. The Dish TV 369 plan is a monthly pack that is valid for 30 days and a user can subscribe to this pack anytime they wish.

Also Read | Tata Sky 220 Pack Details And Complete Channel List; See Details

Dish TV 369 pack channel list

Entertainment

&TV HD

Aakash aath

Amrita TV

Big Ganga

Big Magic

Bindass

Chardikla Time TV

Colors HD

Colors Rishtey

Dangal TV

DD Arun Prabha

DD Bangla

DD Bharati

DD Bihar

DD Chandana

DD CHHATTISGARH

DD Girnar

DD JHARKHAND

DD Kashir

DD Malayalam

DD MIZORAM

DD MP

DD NAGALAND

DD National

DD North East

DD Oriya

DD Podhigai

DD Punjabi

DD Rajasthan

DD Sahyadri

DD Saptagiri

DD TRIPURA

DD UP

DD Urdu

DD UTTARAKHAND

DD Yadagiri

Investigation Discovery

Jonack TV

Kairali

Kalaignar TV

Kasturi TV

Kaumudy

Marathi Bana

Mazhavil Manorama

OTV

PTC Punjabi

Rang

Rengoni TV

SAB HD

SET HD

Sirippoli

SONY AATH

SONY MARATHI

Sony PAL

Star Bharat HD

Star Plus HD

Sun Bangla

Zee Anmol

Zee Punjab Haryana Himachal

Zee Salaam

Zee TV HD

Also Read | Tata Sky 350 pack details and complete channel list; see details

Infotainment

Animal Planet HD

DD Kisan

Digishala

Discovery HD

Discovery Science

Discovery Turbo

Epic

FYI TV18

History TV18 HD

SONY BBC EARTH HD

Movies

&pictures HD

Abzy Dhakad

Abzy Movies

B4U Bhojpuri

B4U Kadak

B4U Movies

Bhojpuri Cinema

Box Cinema

Cinema TV India

Colors Cineplex HD

Dabang

Enterr10

Fakt Marathi

Maha Movie

Maha Punjabi

Manoranjan Grand

Manoranjan Movies

Manoranjan TV

MAX 2

MAX HD

Pitaara TV

SONY WAH

Star Gold 2

Star Gold HD

UTV Action

UTV Movies

WOW CINEMA ONE

Zee Action

Zee Anmol Cinema

Zee Bollywood

Zee Cinema HD

Music

9X Jhakaas

9X M

9X Tashan

Abzy Cool

B4U Music

Dhoom Music

Isaiyaruvi

Mailboli

Mastiii

MH1

MTV

MTV Beats

MTV Beats HD

PTC Chakde

Raj Music Kannada

Ramdhenu

Sangeet Bangla

Sangeet Bhojpuri

ShowBox

VH1

Zee ETC Bollywood

Zing

Sports

DD Sports

Eurosport

Also Read | Best Airtel Plans for prepaid mobile recharge: Here are the Top 5 plans

Kids

Discovery Kids

Nick HD+

Nick Jr.

Sonic

SONY YAY

News

10TV Telugu News

A1 TV

Aaj Tak

ABN Andhra Jyothi

ABP Ananda

ABP Asmita

ABP Majha

ABP news

Asianet News

BTV News

CGTN

CNBC AWAAZ

DD India

DD Loksabha

DD News

DD Rajyasabha

Digvijay 24x7

DY 365

France 24

GS TV

Gulistan News

India News

India tv

Janam TV

Kalinga TV

Kanak News

Manorama News

Mathrubhumi News

Naxatra News

NDTV India

Nepal One

News 24

News Live

News Nation

News State

News Time

News18 Assam North East

News18 Bihar/Jharkhand

News18 India

News18 Madhya Pradesh/Chhattisgarh

News18 Punjab Haryana Himachal

News18 Rajasthan

News18 Urdu

News18 Uttar Pradesh/Uttarakhand

NTV News

Prag TV

Prameya News7

Pratidin Time

PTC News

Public TV

R Plus

Republic Bharat

Republic TV

Russia Today

SAAM TV

Sakshi TV

Sandesh News

Sudarshan TV

Suvarna News 24x7

T News

TV5 Telugu News

TV9 Bharatvash

TV9 Gujarati

TV9 Kannada

TV9 Maharashtra

TV9 Telugu news

V6 News

Zee 24 Kalak

Zee Bihar Jharkhand

Zee Business

Zee Hindustan

Zee MP Chattisgarh

Zee News

Zee Rajasthan News

Zee UP Uttrakhand

Also Read | Airtel DTH 219 plan details and complete channel list; Know details

Devotional