Disney Genie Service Developed To Reduce Time In Queues:, When Does Disney Genie Release?

Disney is planning to solve the problem of overcrowding at their theme parks with a new technology that is integrated with a mobile application. This technology is going to be launched in a Disney Genie app that is scheduled to be released soon. The main attractions of the Disney theme parks include rides, restaurants and character meet-and-greets. This Disney Genie app can help give live updates about the availability of these attractions. The users have been curious to find more about this upcoming feature for Disney theme parks. Here is all the information on the internet about this new technology being developed by Disney.

What is Disney Genie App and When does Disney Genie come out?

This is a new initiative from Disney to try and replace their free FastPass and the MaxPass service, which cost $20 per day. This also helped them reserve time slots and skip queues for the Disney theme park rides. This new Disney Genie app can help get live updates about the ride queues, Keep in mind that this service will only be available for select parks including Disneyland, California Adventure Park and the parks at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. The app is supposed to be released by the end of this year. This announcement is not shocking because the service was already announced in Disney’s D23 Expo in 2019.

The company also released a statement in an information sheet about this service. Disney accepted that they made significant investments in this new technology that helps the park goers navigate through their theme parks with tips to reduce time in lines. Dennis Speigel, president of consulting firm International Theme Park Services also released a public statement and said that this service may cost you a little bit more. He says that there are always people willing to pay for that. He also confirms that this is the direction where the industry is going to be heading in servicing the guests.

How to use the Disney Genie App?

The Disney Genie app is going to be released as a free to use service for Android and iOS devices. The developers are supposed to launch the app by this fall which indicates that the developers have already been working on this Disney project for a long time. Another option given to the users is called a Disney Genie+ app which will be a paid service to get access to skip lines and reserve specific time slots for any rides in the theme park.