Disney+ Hotstar Spotted Testing Rs. 49 Per Month Streaming Subscription Plan

Disney+ Hotstar is testing two new subscriptions plans for users who prefer to watch their content on smartphones. The new plan is more affordable than the previous plans and the company plans to garner more subscribers with it. The update comes after another popular OTT service provider Netflix slashed down the subscription fee on its plans, bringing the price of single-screen subscriptions to Rs. 149 per month.

Disney+ Hotstar has a variety of content for viewers to watch, including all trending movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, several Indian TV shows, a few sports exclusives and other shows. As of August 2021, Disney+ Hotstar had over 100 million paid subscribers globally. Along with the discounted subscription pack, Disney+ Hotstar is aiming to increase its user base, especially as more and more people have started to consume content via their smartphones.

Disney+ Hotstar new plans

The new Disney+ Hotstar plan costs Rs. 49 per month. It was spotted by a Reddit user. The original cost of the plan is Rs. 99 per month, but it has received a discount of Rs. 50. The plan allows viewers to watch content on a single device (smartphone) and includes all the movies, live sports and TV specials.

However, the viewers will not be able to watch the content on TV or laptop devices. Additionally, it also includes advertisements and the maximum video quality that will be available for viewers in 720p. Further, users will be able to pay for the plan via Paytm, PhonePe, UPI payment or by using credit/debit cards.

(Image: Reddit/One-Cost-4363)

According to a report by TelecomTalks, the OTT platform is also testing a new plan worth Rs. 199. It will offer six months of subscription, along with a similar streaming configuration as the Rs. 49 plan. Back in July 2021, Disney+ Hotstar launched a new plan worth Rs. 499 a year. The Super Plan also include support for Dolby 5.1 audio, 1080p streaming and ad-free content. Disney+ Hotstar subscription is also offered as a part of bundled services by several telecom operators in India, including Reliance Jio. Recently, the Amazon Prime Video service has increased its price.