DocStack App Developed By IIT-Delhi Is A Perfect CamScanner Alternative You Need; Read

After a huge ban on 59 Chinese Apps, India is experiencing a huge increase in the number of new homemade applications. many Chinese app alternatives like TikTok alternatives, CamScanner alternatives and more have appeared in a short time after PM Modi urged the citizens to lend a hand in the Make in India program of the country. It was not long ago when West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee inaugurated the launch of Self Scan app that is a CamScanner alternative and now a new app called the DocStack app has emerged that has proven to be one of the perfect options available for users.

All about the DocStack app of IIT Delhi

Image ~ App Store

DocStack is a new document scanning and organising app developed by college students IIT Delhi. The application was launched as an Indian alternative to the Chinese CamScanner app that is currently banned in India. The app description on iOS App Store reads, “It not solely helps you to take professional high-quality scans on the go, however, the common search characteristic helps you to discover paperwork simply if you want them essentially the most.”

The CamScanner alternative app, DocStack is currently available on App Store only, android users would have to wait before they can try this new application. The app is free to download, but it has in-app purchases to get extra services like unlimited storage, extra document security and more.

The free version of the DocStack app helps a user to store up to 30 scanned documents. Like the Chinese CamScanner app, the IT Delhi developed application can save digital copies the bills, visiting card, medical records, credit card bills, ID proofs, and even your grocery bills in an organised manner. Documents can simply be grouped into customisable folders as an alternative to saving them within the picture library.

Apart from all this, users will be able to search their documents simply through the search bar and the entire information is saved on Cloud safely. It has been reported that the application currently does not have the ability to change the format of the scanned PDF. However, the DocStack app works fine allowing users with safe log-in choices like Register with Apple can be found. It is said that the photo scanning app was built by the students of IIT-Delhi in just two weeks.

