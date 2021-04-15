Does The New Snapchat Update Show Who Looks At Your Location? Know Details

Snapchat app has recently introduced its audience with the latest Spotlight feature which allows a user to share short video content with other users. The feature is similar to TikTok and Instagram Reels, however, it has risen many questions about privacy. As we all know that Snapchat takes user privacy and protection at utmost importance, users are wondering about "does the new Snapchat update show who looks at your location?" If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Does the new Snapchat update show who looks at your location?

Users are perplexed about the recent update, and if looking at someone's Snapchat location might notify them about the same or not. The answer is actually NO. The Snap map update came into the app around 2017 and since then users have been using it to find their friends and to chill with them. Nevertheless, since the 2019 update, if you look into someone's Snapchat location, it won't send them the notification about the same. So, you can use the platform to locate your friends and check out their Snap map story about sports and more.

The Snapchat update guidelines about location sharing read -

Friends will not be notified if you tap on their Bitmoji. Tapping on their Bitmoji just lets you start a Chat and see how long it’s been since their location was last updated! However, they will know if you view their recent Explore Activity.

But, as we all know how Snapchat is so firm about user privacy. It allows users with several options while sharing their location. The organisation, lets us switch ON the Ghost Mode which hides your location from all your friends and followers. Next, it also gives users an alternative to choosing who can view their location. Meaning, you get more three options to pick from such as ‘My Friends,’ ‘My friends, Except…,’ and ‘Only These Friends…’ This makes sharing your location much safer with a sense of control.

My Friends Your location will be shared with all of your friends including friends you add in the future. This option doesn’t include people who’ve added you as a friend, but who you haven’t added back.

My Friends, Except… Your location will be shared with all of your friends, except the friends on this list

Only These Friends… Choose specific friends to share your location with. Also, friends you select are not notified when you choose them. If a friend is not appearing on this list, it could be because they haven’t added you as a friend on Snapchat.



Promo Image ~ Snapchat App