Duolingo Math To Teach 3rd Grade Kids The Basics Of Mathematics; Know Details

Duolingo, the popular language learning app has launched another app called Duolingo Math which will allow young users to learn the basics of mathematics via a game-like user experience. As mentioned on the official landing page for Duolingo Math, "It’s like Duolingo, but for math." Adding to it, the page also mentions that. "Join the waitlist! Be among the first to try a beta of our upcoming app. It teaches 3rd grade math and is available only on iPhones and iPads (for now)." To sign up, interested users can join the waitlist on the official landing page by sharing their email addresses.

The app was first teased by Luis von Ahn, the CEO of Duolingo last year. It was announced on August 26 by Sammi Siegel, Senior Software Engineer and Engineering Lead on Duolingo’s Math team.

Duolingo Math to teach 3rd grade maths

The Duolingo Math app has a similar design and offers a synonymous experience with the original Duolingo app. With its intuitive design, the Duolingo Math app presents mathematical problems as mini-games or challenges for kids. The lessons on the Duolingo Math app are divided into units so that users can choose when and what they want to learn. Overall, the app tries to simplify learning elementary mathematical concepts such as addition, subtraction, division and multiplication.

To provide a comprehensive learning experience, the app also features concepts like area, perimeter, angles and chronology. As of now, Duolingo has three products, including the Duolingo ABC app that teaches the fundamentals of reading, the main Duolingo app that teaches different languages and the Duolingo English Test. Duolingo Math will be the fourth app in the portfolio of the company.