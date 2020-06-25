Health Minister Launches 'e-bloodservices' App, Says 'will Act As A Boon For The Needy'

During the launch of the Mobile application 'eBloodServices', Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that those in need of blood can get registered on the newly launched app and inquire about the blood services. He also informed that one can demand up to 4 units of blood for the needy. The union minister also urged all the donors to continue donating blood during the tough times.

Those in need can get registered on the app&know where they'll get blood,can also demand up to 4 units of blood for needy.Indian Red Cross Society's blood banks will wait up to 12 hrs for them.Urge voluntary blood donors to continue donating blood in these times: Union Health Min pic.twitter.com/RHRXT9p0VN — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2020

The app will act as a boon for the needy

The Union Health Minister further said that the App will act as a boon for the needy. The Indian Red Cross society has always assisted the government in various health programs. "I commend the effort that they have made during difficult COVID-19. The needy will now have easy access to blood now,'' he said in a tweet.

About the 'eBloodServices' App

The 'eBloodServices' App is developed by the ERaktkosh team of C-DAC India with an aim to ensure 'transparency' in the blood donation program and minimise the worries of those in dire need of blood. The app has easy-to-use features and is an initiative of the Indian Red Cross Society with the purpose of 'Safe blood saves lives' amid the ongoing coronavirus battle.

The eBloodServices Mobile App has easy-to-use features which will make it easy to obtain blood & shall bring the added advantage of completing transparency & single window access to the service.@IndianRedCross @cdacindia @MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/RLmufkHBDD — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) June 25, 2020

Watch the launch of the App here:

COVID-19 situation India

India's total COVID-19 cases rose to 473,105, of which 186,514 are active while 271,697 people have recovered. 14,894 people have died of the lethal infection so far, according to the latest data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

