On Friday, Twitter chief, Elon Musk announced that the algorithm of the much-celebrated social media networking site is going to go open source in the afternoon (Pacific time). The Tesla CEO took to Twitter to announce the move in just one line. Earlier this month, the Tesla CEO made it clear that the algorithms of the social media platform will be made public on March 31. At that time Musk described the Twitter algorithm as “overly complex”. The move by Musk will make the algorithms of Twitter public and enable users around the world to access the Twitter algorithms. If they are truly open-sourced, they can even be edited. However, it is still unclear if the algorithms will be editable or not.

“Algorithm goes open source at noon Pacific Time,” Twitter CEO announced on Twitter on Friday. Earlier this month, Musk made the announcement of taking this initiative and stated the Twitter algorithms are “very complex”. “Twitter will open source all code used to recommend tweets on March 31st,” Musk wrote on March 18. “Our “algorithm” is overly complex & not fully understood internally. People will discover many silly things, but we’ll patch issues as soon as they’re found!” Musk mentioned in another tweet. Musk also stated that the social media company will be developing a “simplified approach” to serve more compelling tweets. “We’re developing a simplified approach to serve more compelling tweets, but it’s still a work in progress. That’ll also be open source. Providing code transparency will be incredibly embarrassing at first, but it should lead to rapid improvement in recommendation quality. Most importantly, we hope to earn your trust,” the Tesla CEO added.

Algorithm goes open source at noon Pacific Time — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 31, 2023

Our “algorithm” is overly complex & not fully understood internally. People will discover many silly things , but we’ll patch issues as soon as they’re found!



We’re developing a simplified approach to serve more compelling tweets, but it’s still a work in progress. That’ll also… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 17, 2023

What are open-source algorithms?

To understand what open-source algorithms are, we first need to understand what the term algorithm actually means. An algorithm is a finite sequence of instructions and commands typically used to solve class-specific problems to perform efficient computation. The advanced algorithms are used as conditionals to divert the code execution through various routes. One needs algorithms to understand the scalability of the class-specific problems and break them down into smaller aspects. The algorithm also influences the performance of a particular post (in Twitter’s case).

The Twitter algorithm, which is a matter of concern here, is all about the rules that rank content on the platform. Each Twitter post has a value that is determined by this set of rules. The algorithms of Twitter act similarly to Google PageRank. Let’s be clear when Musk is stating that the algorithm will go open source, what he means is the codes that establish those algorithms will go open source. This would mean that it will be accessible to the public. However, the fact that whether these codes will be editable or the impact of the codes becoming open source on the social media platform is still not clear.

The Relevance of Musk’s move

Musk wanted to open-source Twitter’s algorithms even before he took over the social media platform. In May last year, Musk wrote on Twitter that people are being “manipulated” by these algorithms. Very important to fix your Twitter feed: 1. Tap the home button. 2. Tap stars on upper right of screen. 3. Select “Latest tweets”. You are being manipulated by the algorithm in ways you don’t realize. Easy to switch back & forth to see the difference,” Musk wrote on Twitter. “Not to mention potential bugs in the code. Open source is the way to go to solve both trust and efficacy,” Musk wrote in another Tweet.

While Musk’s move to open-source algorithms gives a transparent outlook of Twitter to the users of the platform, it also has several wider advantages. According to the US policy think tank, Brookings Institution, opening machine learning algorithms to the developer community can speed adoption and advance sciences. The move also minimizes the time a researcher needs to build their own software tools. OSS algorithms also help define AI standards and can help developers to tackle the problem of algorithmic bias. The bias can be tackled since it invites other users to examine the code and run it through algorithm interrogation software. While a lot is yet to be known about Musk’s intentions to open source the codes of Twitter, it’ll be interesting to see what positive impact it will have on the social media platform.

Very important to fix your Twitter feed:



1. Tap home button.

2. Tap stars on upper right of screen.

3. Select “Latest tweets”.



You are being manipulated by the algorithm in ways you don’t realize.



Easy to switch back & forth to see the difference. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 14, 2022