Elon Musk Follows PM Modi On Twitter, Netizens See Sign Of Tesla's India Entry

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has taken the Internet by storm after he decided to follow the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter. It was on Monday when people started noticing that the "following list" of the new Twitter chief included the Twitter account of the Indian Prime Minister. PM Modi, who is one of the most popular world leaders, has a massive following on the micro-blogging platform. With this, Musk joined the list of 87.7 million followers who are already following PM Modi. Musk’s decision to follow PM Modi also made many speculate that Musk’s electro-automotive company, Tesla might start functioning in India.

“Elon Musk just followed Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi on Twitter. @elonmusk,” a Twitter user wrote on Monday and shared a picture of Musk with PM Modi in a Tesla plant. Musk’s following list also reflected the same. The move made many wonder if Elon Musk is eying to expand his enterprise in the Indian market. “FINALLY, @elonmusk followed Prime Minister of India @narendramodi on Twitter. #Tesla coming to #India,” a Twitter user wrote. “I hope this means that India is on Elon Musk's radar as a potential market for his companies,” another Twitter user commented on the Monday post. The famous electronic automotive car company has been trying to start its operations in India for a very long time.

I hope this means that India is on Elon Musk's radar as a potential market for his companies — 𝔻𝕒𝕟𝕚𝕤𝕙 (@danishn_) April 10, 2023

Tesla in India?

Elon Musk’s multibillion company has been eying to expand to the Indian markets for a very long time. However, his ambition has been blocked due to several reasons. In May last year, Musk hinted that he might not put a manufacturing plant in India if the electric car makers are not allowed to sell the cars and services that come with it. It all happened on May 27, when Musk announced that his internet communication satellite has been approved to operate in the Philippines.

Reacting to the announcement, one Twitter user asked Musk about Starlink getting India's approval. To this query, SpaceX CEO Musk responded by saying, “We are waiting for government approval.” Another Twitter user then went on to ask whether Musk is planning to open a Tesla manufacturing plant in India. “Tesla will not put a manufacturing plant in any location where we are not allowed first to sell & service cars,” the Tesla CEO replied.

In April last year, the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, asserted that Musk is welcome to manufacture e-vehicles in India. He, however, expressed his discomfort with Tesla’s operation in China. “It is a very easy alternative; if Elon Musk is ready to manufacture a Tesla in India, there is no problem. We have got all the competencies, the vendors are available. We have got all types of technology and because of that, he can reduce the cost,” Gadkari said in April last year. “He is welcome in India. We don’t have any problem, but, suppose he wants to manufacture in China and sell in India, it cannot be a good proposition for India. Our request to him is, come to India and manufacture here,” he added as per the report by ANI.