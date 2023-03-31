Elon Musk Says Twitter's Algorithm To Go Open Source At Noon Pacific Time

Elon Musk appears to be keeping his word regarding the decision to open-source Twitter's algorithm. The CEO of SpaceX and Tesla recently tweeted that the algorithm would be available to the public at noon Pacific Time on Friday. This announcement comes after Musk hinted at the possibility of releasing the Twitter code in February, stating that users may initially be underwhelmed by the results.

Algorithm goes open source at noon Pacific Time March 31, 2023

However, he promised that improvements would be made quickly. On March 18th, Musk confirmed that Twitter would indeed be releasing "all code used to recommend tweets" on March 31st. “Providing code transparency will be incredibly embarrassing at first, but it should lead to rapid improvement in recommendation quality. Most importantly, we hope to earn your trust,” he said.

What is open-source software?

An open-source algorithm is a software algorithm whose source code is made publicly available for anyone to view, modify, and distribute. An algorithm is a set of instructions that are used by a computer program to accomplish a specific task. The algorithm that Twitter uses to recommend tweets to users is an example of a proprietary algorithm, which means that its source code is not publicly available.

When an algorithm is open-source, anyone can access the code and make changes to it. This allows for greater collaboration and innovation, as developers from around the world can contribute to the development of the software. This also allows for greater transparency, as users can see exactly how the algorithm works and how it makes recommendations.

Open-source algorithms are often developed by communities of programmers who share a common interest in a particular technology or application. These communities are usually self-organising, and often include volunteers who contribute to the development of the software.

There are many benefits to using open-source algorithms. For example, because the code is publicly available, bugs and security vulnerabilities can be identified and fixed quickly. Additionally, open-source algorithms can be customized to meet the specific needs of a particular organization or community.