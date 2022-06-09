Elon Musk Takes Jibe At YouTube Amid Twitter Deal; 'Seems To Be Nonstop Scam Ads'

Amid a possible fallout in the Twitter buyout deal, Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk has now slammed video streaming platform ‘YouTube’ over advertisements on the platform. Musk, who has been vocal about various applications and their drawbacks targeted YouTube and said that the platform had unnecessary advertisements. Terming the ads ‘obvious scams’, Musk also shared a meme taking a dig at the company.

Musk targeted YouTube over the number of ads the platform delivers and said that the company was ignorant of it. “YouTube seems to be nonstop scam ads” the SpaceX CEO Tweeted on Tuesday. Following this, Musk also shared a meme on his Twitter handle which took a dig at YouTube claiming that the application was ignorant towards ‘scam ads’ on it while it took strict action against people using swear words.

YouTube seems to be nonstop scam ads — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 7, 2022

The two tweets gathered a lot of attention from Twitter users as many came forward to claim that YouTube carried unnecessary ads in large numbers. While many users tagged the video platform and asked them to act on it, many others asked Musk to buy YouTube in addition to his Multi-Million Dollar Twitter deal and resolve the problem. YouTube has since faced backlash on social media for the number of ads being run on the site since Musk’s tweet. It is pertinent to note that the company generates a major share of its revenue through the ads and YouTube Premium Membership.

Musk warns he'll terminate Twitter deal over spam accounts

Elon Musk's legal team, in a fresh letter sent to Twitter, has warned of terminating the $44 billion acquisition deal agreed between the two sides in April. The legal notice claimed that the micro-blogging site has "refused to provide the information" on the number of "spam and fake accounts" despite Musk's repeated requests on the same. "Twitter’s effort to characterize it otherwise is merely an attempt to obfuscate and confuse the issue. Mr Musk has made it clear that he does not believe the company’s lax testing methodologies are adequate so he must conduct his own analysis. The data he has requested is necessary to do so," the billionaire's team wrote, as per filings with the US SEC.

Earlier in May, Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal claimed that the number of spam and fake accounts run by bots on Twitter amounted to just 5% of the total. Responding to this, Musk even held a poll on the platform and stated that the number might be ten times higher than just 5%. Notably, this comes after Musk was sued by Twitter investors for his alleged delay in stake disclosure and mishandling of the multi-billion dollar acquisition. Earlier, Musk had declared that he would make the platform bot free or "die trying" if his bid for the buyout of the micro-blogging site went through.

(With ANI input)

Image: AP/UNSPLASH