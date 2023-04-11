Elon Musk on Tuesday tweeted 'X' to suggest the name of a new company that Twitter has merged into. Initially netizens were perplexed by the tweet, which received more than six lakh views and nearly 18,000 likes. But later many Twitter users have flooded the comment section with different types of replies. Around 14,000 comments have been seen on the tweet in just about three hours, approximately. This comes after Twitter news tweeted that Twitter Inc. "no longer exists" and shared a snip of the court filing.

What does this 'X' mean?

This is not the first time that, the Twitter CEO has tweeted about "X" Corp. Earlier, in October 2022, he hinted about company X. Taking to Twitter, Musk wrote, "Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app."

Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 4, 2022

Under Elon Musk’s ownership, Twitter Inc could roll into another corporate entity called ‘X Corp’, which also includes a name change. According to him, this could be considered Twitter 2.0. Further, the merger has been revealed in court documents as part of legal action being taken against the app. Taking to Twitter, T(w)itter Daily News on Tuesday wrote: "Twitter is now X Corp. Twitter Inc. no longer exists." In the Tweet, they also shared a screenshot of the official document.

NEWS: Twitter is now X Corp. Twitter Inc. no longer exists. pic.twitter.com/G76PClL0xg — T(w)itter Daily News  (@TitterDaily) April 11, 2023

“Twitter Inc. has been merged into X Corp. and no longer exists. X Corp. is a privately held corporation, incorporated in Nevada, and with its principal place of business in San Francisco, California," stated the court filing. Further, it added: "The change links back to Musk’s vision for an ‘everything app’, which he has referred to as X, for which Musk also holds the X.com URL, as part of his future planning for the app." He has also discussed developing the "Everything App" which could provide, all-encompassing functionality from paying bills to buying public transport tickets, registering their details, grocery shopping, etc.

Netizens react over Musk's 'X' tweet

After Musk posted a one-letter tweet, 'X', Twitter users kept on guessing what the 'X' tweet could mean. Not only that, users have flooded the comment section with jokes and memes related to it. One of the users by the name of Florian Seroussi replied: "Y". Whereas another wrote: "G".

Y — Florian Seroussi (@florianseroussi) April 11, 2023

G — Opera GX (@operagxofficial) April 11, 2023

Many of them, who were aware of what this X meant, have shown excitement in their replies. ALX, a Twitter user, wrote: "Is inevitable." Where another user wrote, just the letter "X" with an exclamation mark.

X! — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 11, 2023

Here are some more replies to Elon Musk's Tweet:

This will be the only X I like. — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) April 11, 2023

🤔 — Sina Estavi (@sinaEstavi) April 11, 2023

x for xole bhature 🫶🏻 — Swiggy (@Swiggy) April 11, 2023

The future of social media 🔥🔥🔥 — OttoMattic (@OttoMatticBaby) April 11, 2023